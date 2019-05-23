Rumour: WWE to crown Goldberg as champion for Summerslam 2019

Now, WWE Universe is obviously curious about the potential future plans regarding the other two legends. Especially for Goldberg who is coming out of retirement and should have a motivational reason to lace up the boots yet again. There are several rumours available on the internet suggesting his potential opponents.

One of those came from the insider scoop supplier Sliced Wrestling Twitter handle who mentioned Goldberg to be a future champion which could entirely change the WWE landscape. They accepted the speculations of Goldberg vs. Kofi Kingston WWE Championship match lineup to be true once the Saudi Arabia show is over.

This would be the show where Kofi Kingston will drop the WWE Championship to The Myth. On a parallel note, Brock Lesnar will regain the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins to set up a rematch and the fourth overall bout against Goldberg at Summerslam. Check out the report from the source,

"Vince Believes Brock Lesnar Could Be A Savior For Both #RAW & #SDLive. Brock Could Be Universal Champ, & Goldberg WWE Champ Heading Into Their Rematch At Summerslam. This Could Lead To Brock Being Brocky Two Belts Post Summerslam & The Star Of Both Shows."

Some might take this report with a pinch of salt but anything is possible considering Smackdown's shift to the FOX Network in the fall of 2019. Reports are already out claiming that FOX officials want bigger names on their brand while kicking things off in October. Seeing either of Goldberg or Brock Lesnar following Summerslam could the top-most thing in their checklist.

As for The Undertaker, he is now booked to face Goldberg on the pay-per-view named Super ShowDown. Elias was supposed to be his opponent after these two crossed paths on post-Wrestlemania edition of Raw. But WWE changed the lineup since they wanted a high-caliber opponent against the Deadman. Money in the Bank is in the history books on May 19th after as we wait for these two legends to return to WWE.