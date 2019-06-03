Rumour: WWE to take action against Renee Young

Maintaining professionalism at its best in the global brand can be attributed to another added reason for the same that failed to keep her away from the doghouse though.

Pro-wrestling fans must be aware of the hottest free agent in the circuit nowadays who is none other than Renee Young’s husband, Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose. Not only he had the audacity of throwing away a WWE contract but also joined their rival brand, All Elite Wrestling.

If that was not all, he joined Talk is Jericho podcast to bad-mouth entire WWE let alone Vince McMahon that has made things worse for his wife, who still works for the company.

People’s appreciation over the comments from Moxley on the podcast made it the highest-rated episode hosted by veteran Chris Jericho. But those words have not gone well with Vince McMahon, of course, and repercussions could be waiting for Renee Young. We may get a hint of the same when WWE Raw airs with its next episode tonight.

As revealed by Brad Shepard on 'Oh You Didn't Know Wrestling' podcast, WWE officials are considering options to punish her even when she has to do nothing with her husband's comments. Perhaps this could be a message to Jon Moxley or to the AEW promotion even after the Canadian blonde has stayed loyal to the company. They can’t touch Renee in a direct way since it brings out a bad PR example for the WWE brand. But storylines options are available to make a roast out of her TV character.

"So I think it’s very interesting now because it puts Renee in a difficult situation. I am told they are looking at what to do with her as well, but they’re not happy about it. Vince is fuming over Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley telling them that he was just going to Hollywood to make a movie, but actually, he was leaving to make a movie and sign with AEW," Shepard stated.

It’s totally up to Vince McMahon whether he chooses to take any action with the former Total Divas Superstar for her husband’s actions. At present, The Boss is yet to make up his mind with it. In case you are not aware, Ambrose aka Moxley started dating Young in 2013 that came to public two years later. In 2017, they tied the knot in a private Las Vegas wedding and became one of the most dignified couples in the pro-wrestling industry.