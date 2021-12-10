Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair in top 5 most tweeted about women’s athletes in 2021

The Boss and The EST of WWE, who made history earlier this year when they became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania, took the third and fifth spots of most tweeted about women in 2021.

The duo joined a list that also included United States Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who finished first, and tennis superstars Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

While Biles was the most tweeted about female athlete, the Tokyo Olympics was the most tweeted about sporting event, according to data from Twitter.

WWE released a statement following the announcement of the top five most tweeted about top 5 women's athletes, stating "Congratulations to Banks and Belair, who certainly plan to run it back and be two of the most talked about WWE Superstars of 2022 and beyond!"

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also took to Twitter to congratulate the two women superstars.

Twitter data for the year also revealed the top 5 most tweeted about men's athletes in 2021. However, that list did not feature any WWE superstar and featured icons from Basketball and American Football.

The men's list was topped by Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, followed by NFL star Tom Brady in second, the legendary Kobe Bryant in third, Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving in fourth and NFL star Aaron Rodgers in fifth.

Though football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo didn't make the list of the five most tweeted men's athletes, Manchester United's tweet announcing his return to Old Trafford was the second-most retweeted post worldwide this year.

Meanwhile, according to Twitter India's data, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announcing the birth of his daughter Vamika was the most liked tweet in 2021, while Pat Cummins' announcement of donation towards COVID releif earned the most retweets.