Speculation about John Cena taking on Drew McIntyre at WWE Wrestlemania 35

But big things were waiting for him right away as he found himself on the main roster. The Scottish Psychopath persona arrived on the flagship show the night after Wrestlemania 34 to dominate the roster. He was the only one male wrestler on WWE Raw to possess an undefeated streak that ended at the very end of 2018.

This does not suggest an end to the push towards Drew McIntyre. We expect to see him in a marquee match at Wrestlemania just like each of the protected guys on the roster. Recently, IWNerd.com provided an update on what could be waiting for Drew McIntyre at the biggest event of the year. He can end up facing the franchise player of the company.

John Cena returned on the first episode of WWE Raw for 2019 to have a verbal confrontation with Drew McIntyre. With plenty of verbal jabs on each other, this culminated a six-man tag team match. Drew McIntyre might have been on the losing side of the match but there might be a lengthy fallout from this situation that could set up a huge Wrestlemania match.

The source hinted that it was just the beginning of a John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre feud to culminate a mega match at the biggest event of the year. There should not be any doubts about the potential outcome as the Sinister Scott is the favourite to pick up the win. This would lead him towards the title picture, moving forward.

Here are the speculations from the source on this particular matter,

"Cena putting over McIntyre in a singles match at Wrestlemania could be really big for McIntyre and his career moving forward. It also would be a fun match for the card. Current rumours suggest that McIntyre won’t be involved in the WWE Universal Title picture at Wrestlemania, so this would be a solid alternative."

Drew McIntyre was rumoured to feature in the main event spotlight at this year's Wrestlemania. But an abrupt push might not be good for a long run in his career. Rather picking up a huge win over John Cena would benefit him as this could be used as an accolade. In that case, he will be able to call himself as the one who defeated the 'Greatest of All-time' at the grandest stage of them all.