English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Speculation about John Cena taking on Drew McIntyre at WWE Wrestlemania 35

By Raja
John Cena (right) in action on WWE Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
John Cena (right) in action on WWE Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Drew McIntyre is one of the protected guys on Monday Night Raw roster. Ever since coming back from the WWE in 2017, this man is having a dominant run in the company be it the developmental territory or the main roster. In less than six months of time from the debut, he won the NXT Championship. An unfortunate injury put an end to the title run.

But big things were waiting for him right away as he found himself on the main roster. The Scottish Psychopath persona arrived on the flagship show the night after Wrestlemania 34 to dominate the roster. He was the only one male wrestler on WWE Raw to possess an undefeated streak that ended at the very end of 2018.

This does not suggest an end to the push towards Drew McIntyre. We expect to see him in a marquee match at Wrestlemania just like each of the protected guys on the roster. Recently, IWNerd.com provided an update on what could be waiting for Drew McIntyre at the biggest event of the year. He can end up facing the franchise player of the company.

John Cena returned on the first episode of WWE Raw for 2019 to have a verbal confrontation with Drew McIntyre. With plenty of verbal jabs on each other, this culminated a six-man tag team match. Drew McIntyre might have been on the losing side of the match but there might be a lengthy fallout from this situation that could set up a huge Wrestlemania match.

The source hinted that it was just the beginning of a John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre feud to culminate a mega match at the biggest event of the year. There should not be any doubts about the potential outcome as the Sinister Scott is the favourite to pick up the win. This would lead him towards the title picture, moving forward.

Here are the speculations from the source on this particular matter,

"Cena putting over McIntyre in a singles match at Wrestlemania could be really big for McIntyre and his career moving forward. It also would be a fun match for the card. Current rumours suggest that McIntyre won’t be involved in the WWE Universal Title picture at Wrestlemania, so this would be a solid alternative."

Drew McIntyre was rumoured to feature in the main event spotlight at this year's Wrestlemania. But an abrupt push might not be good for a long run in his career. Rather picking up a huge win over John Cena would benefit him as this could be used as an accolade. In that case, he will be able to call himself as the one who defeated the 'Greatest of All-time' at the grandest stage of them all.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 107 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: wwe raw wrestlemania john cena wwe raw
    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue