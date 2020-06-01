Spoiler: Big debut planned during Rey Mysterio retirement ceremony on WWE Raw

But it seems to be just an angle that should play out on a whole different level, setting up the stage for his true successor in the pro-wrestling industry. As announced by WWE.com, Rey Mysterio is set to announce his retirement tonight on RAW. Seth Rollins, who caused an eye injury to the Mexican legend, a couple of weeks ago, will be hosting the segment.

That injury apparently turned out to be infectious that he has no option but to end his career, as per the storyline. Rollins cut a promo, last week suggesting that Rey had to sacrifice himself for a greater cause which is yet unknown.

During PW Insider Elite audio, Mike Johnson pointed out how Seth Rollins name-dropped Mysterio’s son Dominick during that promo. It was done purposefully for a reason that should have planted the seeds for an in-ring debut for the young gun.

Promos are carefully drafted in the WWE where a name-drop isn’t possible if the writers didn't want it there, especially now when all the shows are pre-taped.

“Since they mentioned Dominick Mysterio it will be interesting to see if he shows up to defend his father because we know he’s been on WWE’s radar or in their orbit so to speak,” informed Johnson in his report.

With that being said, it seems Dominick will show up at his father’s retirement ceremony to make things interesting. He could up for a beating from Seth Rollins to recreate WWE’s copybook style where a heel beats up a babyface’s son to get natural heat in a feud.

Rey Mysterio would then want to come out of retirement and seek redemption on behalf of his son setting up a future match with Rollins. Dominick Mysterio is said to have completed in-ring training sessions that are needed prior to WWE debut. WWE previously tried to involve him in Mysterio’s feuds but plans didn't work.

At this point, Dominick has deleted his private Facebook account, as per his close friends which does indicate that WWE is controlling him from behind as they want to wrap the surprise debut set for tonight.

On a flip side, it's not confirmed that Dominick will take his father’s side upon debut as rumours have also been running rampant on Dominick's potential turn-on against Rey.

While appearing on WWE Backstage, Seth Rollins discussed his history with factions, namely The Shield and The Authority. Now as the Monday Night Messiah, he could bestow that wisdom on newer stars like Murphy and Austin Theory, those who volunteered to be the disciples.

Apparently, one more name is within the target of the Messiah but he didn't want to give out the name,

“I don’t know where it’s gonna go, how it’s gonna end up, but right now, it feels really good. It’s cool to be in that different role, in the role of mentor to put them under my learning tree. It’s been nine years that I’ve been with WWE now, almost 10. It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always got my eyes on somebody.

"I can’t, I don’t want to disclose too much. There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition right now. We’ll see how things pan out.” (quotes courtesy 411mania.com)

"There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition." - @WWERollins on whether he is considering adding anyone else to his group.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/upAPnSMIlu — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 27, 2020

As Seth Rollins’ feud with Rey Mysterio continues on Raw, the idea has been floating out that Dominick is that one person who could opt to be on the side of The Messiah instead of choosing his father.

If this shocker does happen on Raw, it would make Dominick a solid heel upon debut as well as garner tremendous attention. It’s up to WWE creative team on how they plan on carrying out the much-anticipated segment.