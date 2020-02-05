Spoiler on a dream match for Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

It was announced that former WCW franchise player Goldberg will be returning on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, where he is likely to talk on his next match as well as the opponent during the return.

Here's the official update provided by WWE.com in this regard,

“Who’s next for Goldberg? We’re about to find out.

"As revealed on RAW, the former Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer’s next move will be revealed this Friday on SmackDown, where he’ll provide the WWE Universe’s answer to that eternal question: “Who’s next?” Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown, live this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Once this news broke, rumours about Goldberg potentially competing at the next pay-per-view event in the WWE calendar, Super ShowDown 2020 are running rampant. As per his current contract with the WWE, the legendary superstar is contractually obligated to compete in matches for selected bigger shows like the upcoming one in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, wwfoldschool.com hinted at the potential opponent in-store for Goldberg at Super ShowDown. He is expected to lock horns against “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns in a dream bout. This contest is said to be in the pipeline for a long time which is becoming a reality considering the recent storyline angles.

WWE has reportedly planted the seeds of Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns matchup via a Twitter altercation. A fan asked Roman Reigns on social media on why he currently uses a protection pad during his appearance. Below was his answer where he intentionally took shots at Goldberg,

“Nothing to explain Nick. It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gotta perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like, head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick.”

For those who didn't know, Reigns mentioned the unique ritual of The Myth where he headbutts the locker room door before going in to perform in a match. He had maintained this norm until WWE asked him not to do so in recent times. Goldberg saw what Reigns was trying to do and responded with the following comment,

“1 of those “C’mon man” ESPN moments. I’ll stick with my old school ways ….seems to of worked 99% of the time. We all have bad days. I tend to tap into an entirely different level of intensity. Doesn’t work for everyone. Kinda like the difference between #UGA & GeorgieTech.“

This social media banter is likely to instigate a feud between Roman Reigns and Goldberg when the latter one resurfaces this Friday night. A confrontation is expected to happen between them that would eventually confirm the 'Spear vs. Spear' contest at the first Saudi Arabia global show of 2020.