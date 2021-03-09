Spoiler on big WWE FastLane 2021 match after this week's Raw

As reported earlier, Drew McIntyre was set to compete against The Miz at FastLane with the winner of that match facing the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for the title at WrestleMania 37. But WWE kept on changing their plans and now a new match is being speculated.

In the opening match of Raw, The Miz received his WWE Title rematch against Bobby Lashley. The All-Mighty took him out with a Flatliner before connecting with a huge Spinebuster. The Champion then finished off the contest via The Hurt Lock submission maneuver to send Miz out of the title picture, permanently.

Don’t worry about me @DMcIntyreWWE. I’ll be here waiting.



You got enough to worry about with @WWESheamus.



Impress me though. Show me you have what it takes to go one-on-one with the All Mighty. #WWERaw https://t.co/ciRw6ETWG7 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 9, 2021

Now, McIntyre is likely to face Sheamus in the rumoured number-one contender’s match at FastLane 2021 instead of The Miz. It makes sense as this personal feud needs to culminate. Plus, the Celtic Warrior is the right-most person (These two UK natives are friends for over two decades) to put over the Scottish Warrior before his big WrestleMania bout against Lashley.

As seen on Raw, McIntyre collided in a rematch against Sheamus under No Disqualification rules. Both the participants hit their respective finishers before they grabbed the top half of the steel steps and charged in trying to take each other out. McIntyre went over the barricade, while Sheamus went down at ringside.

The referee checked on them and determined that they were unable to compete. The medical team arrived at the scene to attend to the two competitors. Since the No DQ affair was unable to produce any outcome, a rubber match between these two has to happen at FastLane with a WrestleMania implication attached to it. We expect an official announcement about it, next week when Raw presents the go-home episode for the pay-per-view.

WWE FastLane 2021 will go down on March 21st from the ThunderDome at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. The final WWE Network Special event before WrestleMania 37 only has two matches set on the card as given below:

WWE Universal Title Match - Roman Reigns defends against Daniel Bryan

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match - Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend against SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks are Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Bianca Belair