Spoiler on guest referee for Universal title match at WWE Stomping Grounds

Tonight is the last chance for WWE creative to do something interesting that could raise the stakes high for the weekend's show as it's the go-home episode WWE Raw for the event.

WWE announced the headliner of this edition and it will be the revelation of a special guest referee for the potential main event of Stomping Grounds in which Seth Rollins defends his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin. It's a rematch from WWE Super ShowDown, hence the interest for the fans is very little to watch the bout. So, WWE had to raise the capacity with an announcement.

WWE.com has now announced that Baron Corbin will reveal the special guest referee for the title match, as per his choice. The update itself from the preview issued by the official website might have disclosed a potential spoiler on who Corbin could pick. As reported by wwfoldschool.com, Brock Lesnar will officiate the Universal title match at Stomping Grounds. Here is the statement of WWE with a spoiler:

"Corbin has yet to make his decision, leaving the WWE Universe and The Architect pondering exactly how he’ll tip the scales in his favor. Will Corbin choose Zayn to call the match “down the middle,” based on his work as the outside official this past Monday night, or might Corbin select Rollins’ Raw opponent Kevin Owens, who has also spoken favorably of the former Acting Raw General Manager?

"Or perhaps Corbin will extend an invitation to “Mr. Money in the Bank” Brock Lesnar to purvey some up-close-and-personal paranoia at WWE Stomping Grounds?"

Brock Lesnar received a vicious beatdown from Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown which left the Beast Incarnate with a bruised elbow. This could have kept him out of TV until Summerslam arrives. However, tickets for Stomping Grounds have barely been sold. So that left the WWE officials with no other choice but to add the beast incarnate in some capacity and a special guest referee’s role was the only possible choice given his injury.

It would also add anticipation to the fans of a potential title change as Brock Lesnar is a Money in the Bank winner. He is already fuming from the attack by Seth Rollins and could certainly look for retribution at Stomping Grounds. His presence will make the title picture interesting as it had a lackluster storyline before.