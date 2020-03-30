Spoiler on Roman Reigns’ replacement at WWE Wrestlemania 36

Roman Reigns is the concerned name who could be missing the show of shows as he did not feel comfortable competing at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as he is in an immunocompromised state due to an earlier battle with Leukemia.

According to the latest reports by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Braun Strowman will be the replacement for Roman Reigns against WWE Universal Champion Goldberg in the scheduled Universal title match at WrestleMania 36. However, there is no information on how WWE plans to insert Strowman into the championship picture is such short space.

The source noted that Roman Reigns was present at the Performance Center during the show-taping when he made the call to withdraw himself out of the match. The Miz was sick which played a major role in making the decision. Reigns' cousins, The Usos were not happy with the whole situation but ultimately it did not stop the franchise player from taking the decision.

Meltzer also reported that Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg match for the WWE Universal Championship was taped this past week. An angle to build this match has also been filmed at the Performance Center which will air on this coming Friday night's episode of SmackDown serving as the go-home episode for WrestleMania 36.

The entire show of shows was taped this past Wednesday and Thursday night which will be telecasted on April 4th and 5th over WWE Network and pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, WWE continues to promote Roman Reigns vs Goldberg for WrestleMania 36. This past episode of SmackDown saw Michael Cole hyping the match showing promotional graphics. There was a recap of Reigns vs. Triple H from WrestleMania 32, where the latter weighed on two opponents before the 'spear vs spear' contest.

WWE has also advertised Roman Reigns vs. Universal Champion Bill Goldberg to have a final face-off before WrestleMania 36 on April 3rd edition of SmackDown. It is rumoured that Braun Strowman could make his presence felt during this segment causing changes to the lineup.

Roman was scheduled to become the new Universal Champion at the grandest stage as Goldberg would go back to his retired life following this match. So chances are quite heavy that Strowman may end up picking his very first prime title win at WrestleMania 36.

Another Wrestlemania match was reportedly changed from Monday Night Raw, according to the source. United States Champion Andrade picked up an injury and got himself out of the match card.

He was scheduled to team with Angel Garza to challenge The Street Profits for Raw tag team titles. NXT Superstar Austin Theory is the replacement for Andrade which should be confirmed on tonight's episode of WWE's flagship program.