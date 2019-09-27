Spoiler on Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens ‘career vs. career’ match on WWE Smackdown

Also, several WWE legends will be in attendance as special attractions. Additionally, two careers will be on the line as a rivalry from Summerslam 2019 has been carried forward.

As confirmed by WWE, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will battle in a “Career vs. Career” Ladder match on next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. (It will also be SmackDown’s 20th-anniversary show)

A box containing all the legal documents will be hanging above the ring. Whoever grabs the briefcase first, will be declared as the winner and his opponent will have to leave the promotion.

The anticipation around this match is much higher at this point since we’ll either lose The Prizefighter or the younger McMahon from weekly TV. Spoilers are now available regarding this contest with higher stakes which may please the fans.

According to WrestlingNews.Co, the plan for Owens – Shane storyline has always been to 'phase out’ the latter one from WWE TV. So he will digest a pinfall loss against Owens say goodbye to Smackdown.

Ironically it happens on a night when Smackdown enters a new era ending the period that was established Shane McMahon himself, back in 2016. Check out more information on the bout as revealed by wwfoldschool.com,

“Also, with FOX wanting a sports-like feel from SmackDown, WWE won’t be using any authority figure on SmackDown anymore. So expect Owens to defeat Shane next week on SmackDown and “The Best In The World” would then be written off WWE TV. However, that doesn’t mean Shane is going to retire from in-ring competition in WWE. We’ll keep you updated regarding Shane O’Mac’s status.”

Shane McMahon was anyway playing an annoying character on TV for a long time that had to end at some point. It will be good for him to be gone for a while before returning with new motto so that WWE Universe starts rooting for him, again. But for now, Kevin Owens will be looking forward to handing the big L to Shane-O-Mac and show him the doors so that fans can sing the parting away serenade.