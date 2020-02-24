Spoilers on Stone Cold and The Undertaker’s return on WWE Raw

According to Brad Shepard, Stone Cold is all set to make his return on Monday Night RAW on the March 16th episode. It is yet to be confirmed by WWE but the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania could be braced for a rare appearance by the former franchise player of the company. There is also no update on why this sudden return has been in the talks.

But then again, March is that time of the year when WWE organizes the WrestleMania Heatwave tour with big names and matches to add hype to the 'show of shows'. Plus, Austin currently hosts the Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network in which he is involved in in-depth interviews with the guests.

As it stands, WWE does not have anything booked for The Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 36. But who knows whether he’ll be back on Raw to set up an angle and book himself a date on April 5th in Tampa, Florida. The current RAW Executive Director, Paul Heyman is in favor of using part-timers to good measures for the biggest event of the year. Stone Cold could be a part of his plans.

Speaking of plans, the most decorated performer at WrestleMania could also show up on RAW during a similar timespan. As per Shepard, The Undertaker could appear on the March 9, 2020, episode, the day after Elimination Chamber PPV.

The popular belief is that "The Phenom" will confront former WWE Champion AJ Styles and challenge him for a match at WrestleMania 36 on the show which is set to take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The seeds of a dream WrestleMania feud have already planted during this past edition of Raw where AJ Styles returned with bold claims to win the upcoming Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. He also claimed himself to be "Mr. WrestleMania" without whom the show wouldn't be the same.

Styles added he doesn't care who he faces in the main event of WrestleMania 36, he just wants to be a champion. It doesn't bother him who the champion is and it could be Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels or Hulk Hogan but he can defeat anyone at the grandest stage of them all to become the new WWE champion. Well, the Phenomenal One may not get a title opportunity, for now, but The Deadman will be waiting to take him to a lifetime trip in the 'depths of death valley.'