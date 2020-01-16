Spoiler on who will eliminate Brock Lesnar from WWE 2020 Royal Rumble match

As noted earlier, he will be the number one entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match with the intention of conquering 29 other superstars en route to WrestleMania 36.

There is no update on whether his WWE Championship will be hanging in the balance during this match. But the title-holder will indeed be dominating the better part of the match if the you believe reports from reliable sources. However, he won’t be winning the match as WWE might have found the one to throw him over the top rope and set up his next bout.

According to Tom Colohue’s reports, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez could end up being the one to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the 200 Royal Rumble match. These two have competed at Crown Jewel for the WWE Title where Lesnar picked up a submission win over his opponent via the Kimura Lock.

Since then, we have not heard or seen Cain Velasquez in WWE and he could receive a proper platform to make a sudden return and go after his nemesis. Meanwhile, the supposed Royal Rumble elimination could set up the rubber match between Lesnar and Velasquez.

It would happen at the February PPV event in Saudi Arabia to garner attention from the mainstream fans. Here is more from the source on a potential spoiler for Royal Rumble,

“What’s most likely to happen that it’s going to be Cain Velasquez. But we are where we are with that one. The initial plan was for the Royal Rumble to feature another Cain Velasquez match or at least, Cain Velasquez would still be competing with Lesnar at some point. There was a little bit of loss of faith in Velasquez, so that could be at play here.”

This match was originally rumoured to happen at WrestleMania 36 which is now said to be preponed. Meanwhile, the next Saudi Arabia show, which was scheduled for February 20th has been rescheduled.

PWInsider.com says the show was pushed back for one week and is now slated for February 27th.

Wrestlingnews.co added that several superstars have already denied to travel to Saudi Arabia due to the earlier bitter experience in October. But Brock Lesnar is guaranteed to head into the middle-east country as he is contractually obligated to perform in all the Saudi shows. With that being said, the next WWE title match should only take place in the last week of February.