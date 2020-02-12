Spoiler on WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 lineup and stipulation

WWE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the 9th edition of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. But major spoilers have been leaked courtesy of the host venue. The lineup for the potential main event of the night is now being promoted with a poster which indicates a huge stipulation with WrestleMania implications.

March 8th at Wells Fargo Center: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin & Robert Roode will compete in an Elimination Chamber Match with the winner earning a chance to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania!



Elimination Chamber 2020 is scheduled to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 8th. A local advertisement has been released in the Philly area for the promotional purpose of the show.

Plus, a local commercial shown during this week's Raw suggests the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match winner will challenge WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The video clip was later uploaded via the Twitter handle of the host venue in which the participants of the matchup were also revealed. The six men set to lock horns inside the Elimination Chamber will be Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

As noted above, the winner will receive a main event spot at the showcase of immortals and thereby a championship shot against The Fiend if he can retain his title on February 27th.

As it stands, Wyatt’s demonic version is booked to face Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia with the Universal Championship hanging in balance on that night.

It’s common knowledge that The Fiend is the undisputed favorite to come out as the winner from this match against the legend who is set to come back for a one-off bout and then receive his Wrestlemania opponent. However, plans could change considering Goldberg's market value which could help the 'show of shows' get even more attention.

In that case, the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match winner will have to face The Myth at the grandest stage. Apart from this fact, the gimmick match itself is a bigger attraction for the fans where the main event is contested inside a structure surrounded by steel with four pods.

Superstars performing in it have to endure unimaginable pains but then again a lifetime opportunity of competing in a marquee Wrestlemania match will be waiting for the winner.