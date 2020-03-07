Spoilers for Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns WWE Title match at Wrestlemania 36

Roman Reigns will challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship whereas John Cena will battle The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a special attraction match. Two of the competitors are resident figures of the blue brand whereas the remaining two are part-timer veterans.

Most of the time, WWE uses these so-called legends to put over the brand carriers, so to set up the road for them following the biggest event of the year. This time around, there won't be any exceptions as both Goldberg and John Cena have been booked to digest losses at the hands of their respective opponents. This would also ensure the future WWE Championship program.

According to the Wrestling Observer, The Fiend Bray Wyatt will defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 36. This win would make up the big loss at the hands of Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown and would put him back into the Universal Championship hunt, again. Vince McMahon does believe that picking a win against Cena is proportionate to winning the world title.

Speaking of the title, The Boss has booked his favorite person to come out of the 'show of shows' with the belt. The source confirmed that Roman Reigns will obviously get the victory against Goldberg to send him back to retirement while emerging as the top babyface star of the SmackDown brand. Thus he will set up a feud against The Fiend.

Once WrestleMania 36 is over, Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship should be the headliner angle on Friday nights. This feud is likely to be a long one which should go through 2020 summer producing SummerSlam main event in August, perhaps. It makes sense as these two are the two strongest names from the SmackDown brand.

Originally, these two were about to collide at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5th. But the plans got changed with the inclusion of Goldberg who performed at Super ShowDown. He signed a short time deal as WWE realized that his value would be bigger when it comes to WrestleMania promotions.

At the same time, John Cena also came back home to be part of the extravaganza and make himself available in a wrestling capacity. Thus the sudden program with SmackDown's resident monster has come about. WrestleMania is all about making history and the legends come handy while creating those even if they make short appearances.

Vince McMahon is always in favor of booking them going beyond logic when WrestleMania season comes around. Additionally, WWE Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman will also be overseeing the Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns feud to make sure the storyline continues, smoothly.