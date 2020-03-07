English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spoilers for Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns WWE Title match at Wrestlemania 36

By Raja
roman reigns

Bengaluru, March 7: Two of the marquee matches from the SmackDown brand are all set for this year's WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns will challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship whereas John Cena will battle The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a special attraction match. Two of the competitors are resident figures of the blue brand whereas the remaining two are part-timer veterans.

Most of the time, WWE uses these so-called legends to put over the brand carriers, so to set up the road for them following the biggest event of the year. This time around, there won't be any exceptions as both Goldberg and John Cena have been booked to digest losses at the hands of their respective opponents. This would also ensure the future WWE Championship program.

According to the Wrestling Observer, The Fiend Bray Wyatt will defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 36. This win would make up the big loss at the hands of Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown and would put him back into the Universal Championship hunt, again. Vince McMahon does believe that picking a win against Cena is proportionate to winning the world title.

Speaking of the title, The Boss has booked his favorite person to come out of the 'show of shows' with the belt. The source confirmed that Roman Reigns will obviously get the victory against Goldberg to send him back to retirement while emerging as the top babyface star of the SmackDown brand. Thus he will set up a feud against The Fiend.

Once WrestleMania 36 is over, Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship should be the headliner angle on Friday nights. This feud is likely to be a long one which should go through 2020 summer producing SummerSlam main event in August, perhaps. It makes sense as these two are the two strongest names from the SmackDown brand.

Originally, these two were about to collide at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5th. But the plans got changed with the inclusion of Goldberg who performed at Super ShowDown. He signed a short time deal as WWE realized that his value would be bigger when it comes to WrestleMania promotions.

At the same time, John Cena also came back home to be part of the extravaganza and make himself available in a wrestling capacity. Thus the sudden program with SmackDown's resident monster has come about. WrestleMania is all about making history and the legends come handy while creating those even if they make short appearances.

Vince McMahon is always in favor of booking them going beyond logic when WrestleMania season comes around. Additionally, WWE Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman will also be overseeing the Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns feud to make sure the storyline continues, smoothly.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue