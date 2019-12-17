Spoilers from next week’s WWE Raw before Christmas

Check out the spoilers the show that had a main event featuring Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. (Thanks to wrestlingINC.com)

The stage was decorated with Christmas trees and Christmas presents to open WWE Raw. Jimmy Fallon joined the show to introduce some of the WWE Superstars and drop holiday messages for them.

Kevin Owens competed in the opening contest against Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight to get the win. Following the match, Owens put Mojo through one of the decorated Christmas tables. Owens then invited Seth Rollins and AOP to the ring. The heel trio came out and delivered a beatdown on Owens.

Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles contest. During the match, Lana announced their wedding would take place, next week.

Drew McIntyre squashed Zack Ryder on WWE Raw. After the match, he destroyed Ryder’s tag partner Curt Hawkins and declared 2020 will be his year.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appeared on the show to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka in a singles contest. Asuka accepted but informed the match would happen on her terms, on a later date.

Ricochet defeated Tony Nese in a quick match.

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy defeated local enhancement talents in two consecutive matches. They had a confrontation after the match until Black dropped Murphy. A TLC rematch between these two was announced for December 30th edition of WWE Raw.

Charlotte Flair defeated WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green by locking in her pendant Figure-Eight submission.

The OCs (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) defeated Randy Orton and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders in a six-man tag team match. Styles pinned Orton to get the win on behalf of his team.

Erick Rowan continued squashing local enhancement talent.

Rusev defeated No Way Jose and cut a promo on Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding ceremony. He said these two deserve each other and he’s happy for them.

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio was able to retain his title against Seth Rollins via disqualification as AOP interfered. They wanted to put Mysterio through the announce table but Samoa Joe was not willing to move.

So AOP beat Joe down on the ramp whereas Rollins nailed Mysterio with a Stomp. Rollins and AOP stood tall to end the show.