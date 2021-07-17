Spoilers on big returns and debuts WWE are planning around MITB & Summerslam

In addition, multiple call-ups from the NXT roster are also expected to go down to make things even more interesting as we move towards SummerSlam 2021 on August 21st.

It has been reported by Fightful Select that WWE has "all hands on deck" right now with their return to touring and also as they continue to welcome back fans. There are said to be several returns planned and things could go even beyond what has been reported, as of late.

Creative team members within WWE have been advised to make their best pitches over this period. While most of these upcoming returns aren't much-kept secrets, the rosters will be "suped-up" in the coming weeks. There's been a feeling that WWE decided to save multiple top returns as they've wanted the fans to experience them, live-in-person.

On top of the list of these returns, John Cena is rumoured to return on next Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX to begin a SummerSlam program with Roman Reigns over the WWE Universal Championship.

NXT Superstar Toni Storm will also make her official debut on the blue brand, next week which will be a very special edition as the show gets split-site broadcast from the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida while the rest of the show airs from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Becky Lynch is reportedly scheduled to be at the 2021 WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, this Sunday. There is no confirmation on if the former champion will make her return at the event, but PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be in attendance. Becky has lately been working out in the ring at the WWE Performance Center, as part of the process of getting cleared for returning to action.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is also reportedly returning for a match at SummerSlam 2021. The plan for the August show is for the former WCW franchise to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for the title, according to Fightful Select.

That being said, Goldberg is set to return on Monday's live RAW from Dallas, Texas, the first RAW on the road since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The legendary superstar is likely to build up the upcoming title match with Lashley. Monday's RAW will be the post Money In the Bank episode where some more surprises could be in-store.

WrestleVotes has disclosed that a trade has happened between NXT and the Raw roster. Mandy Rose has been sent back to WWE NXT while they will be moving Aliyah up to WWE Raw. Multiple outlets confirmed that Aliyah impressed the officials during a scouting trip as she will be given a chance to shine on the main roster, possibly starting from this coming episode of Raw.

During last night's SmackDown, NXT Superstars, Xyon Quinn, formerly known as Daniel Vidot, and Odyssey Jones were spotted backstage in Houston via their tweets. Later, PWInsider reported that Xia Li, Austin Theory, and Aliyah were also backstage as they were probably gearing up for Raw or SmackDown debuts by working in dark matches.