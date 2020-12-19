Spoilers on marquee match outcomes for WWE TLC 2020

As always WWE is presenting a stacked card where two of the prime titles from both Raw and SmackDown will be on the line. Both the WWE and Universal Championship matches will be contested under TLC rules assuring carnage all over the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. If that's not all, then a unique Firefly Funhouse Inferno Match will be a special attraction of the night.

Betting odds for five matches of the night are out which gives us a hint of the winners of these nerve-wracking matches. SeScoops released the stats hinting that Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a distant favourite to continue his reign of terror on SmackDown as the Head of the Table despite the efforts made by the challenger, Kevin Owens.

As for the WWE Championship, The Kings of the Claymore Country is expected to have his first successful title defence against The Phenomenal One. Since this is a TLC match, the rivalry could run through Royal Rumble 2021, next year as AJ Styles can always claim that he wasn't pinned or submitted.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is also likely to win an Inferno Match where the ring will be surrounded by fire. Thus, Wyatt’s demonic version will seek redemption against Orton’s cruel act of burning down Sister Abigail’s shack, three years ago.

At a glance, the odds for these three matches stand as follows:

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-2000) vs. Kevin Owens (+650) – TLC Match

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (-600) vs. AJ Styles (+350) – TLC Match

- Randy Orton (+200) vs. The Fiend (-300)

[The favorites to win are listed as '–' while the underdogs are listed with '+']

Asuka was supposed to pair herself up with Lana to challenge for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. But now, she will need to find a new partner after WWE played out an injury angle with Lana. Whoever joins the Raw Women's Champion as the new partner, is a mystery and hence odds for this match aren't available.

Despite the momentums in the favour of Carmella, The Legit Boss of WWE should continue her title reign and be on top of the SmackDown Women's Division. As for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, The New Day is also a close favourite to retain their titles. Going by the below odds, perhaps no title switch is happening at WWE TLC 2020 edition.

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (N/A) vs. Asuka & TBA (N/A)

- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks (-500) vs. Carmella (+300)

- WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (-200) vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin (+150).