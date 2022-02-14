Super Bowl LVI: WWE plugs in Wrestlemania during the extravaganza

The biggest professional wrestling event which is barely two months away was plugged in during last night's Super Bowl at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Hollywood Star and WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened Super Bowl LVI with a promo that was filled with catchphrases from his WWE days.

The Brahma Bull introduced the two teams, Cincinnati Bengals and the LA Rams using his WWE lines. The seven-time WWE Champion then noted that the Super Bowl “has come back” to Los Angeles and it was “finally” time for the game to kick off.

A video package of upcoming Wrestlemania 38 aired during the first half of the Super Bowl. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon reacted to the commercial on Twitter that appeared to be a hype-up for the ongoing “WrestleMania Season.”

“So cool to see #WrestleManiaSeason run through during #SBLVI! What a game so far and the halftime show was 🔥! 48 days left to go before #WM38 at @ATTStadium and getting a sneak peak for #WM39 next year at @SoFiStadium! Everything looks incredible!” Stephanie wrote.

So cool to see #WrestleManiaSeason run through during #SBLVI! What a game so far and the halftime show was 🔥! 48 days left to go before #WM38 at @ATTStadium and getting a sneak peak for #WM39 next year at @SoFiStadium! Everything looks incredible! https://t.co/tDeVfyKcI1 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 14, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams have become the champions on Sunday night’s electrifying contest. After a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati Bengals, Rams swopped in the Super Bowl LVI trophy and also received their own custom WWE Championship belt.

WWE usually present championship belts to the winners of major championships all over the world. European Soccer team, Manchester City, IPL winners, Mumbai Indians or Super Bowl LII winners, Philadelphia Eagles also received the WWE Title belt in time for their championship parades.

In more connection between WWE and Super Bowl, Wrestlemania 39 will be hosted from the home of the LVI edition, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, next year. The Rock is also likely to be the headliner for that upcoming extravaganza given that it takes place in Hollywood.

Lookin real pretty today ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Huw8QM6hdN — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) February 12, 2022

For now, Wrestlemania 38 is the next big destination (after Elimination Chamber 2022) for WWE which is scheduled on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas.

The 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar will challenge Roan Reigns over the Universal Championship in the main event of the show. Also, the Women’s Rumble winner Ronda Rousey will get a title shot against Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.