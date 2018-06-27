Team Hell No return on Smackdown Live, get title shot at WWE Extreme Rules

The Bludgeon Brothers targeted Daniel Bryan by delivering an attack past week on Smackdown. The Miz invited the two behemoths on Miz TV and showed vignettes from last week. It was a nice try to fire them up to attack Bryan yet again. The fan-favorite soon arrived on the scene to issue a challenge to any one of the Bludgeons.

Harper accepted the chaleenge to set up a match as the Smackdown main event. It was expected that the two monsters will gang up on Bryan at one point and it happened just as the match started. It was that time when Kane’s music hit the arena to shock the world.

There’s no way that we were ready to see the Big Red Monster on Smackdown Live. He is a member of the WWE Raw brand and was out after suffering an attack from Braun Strowman back in January. Kane started clearing house after arriving on the scene. A huge double-drop-kick allowed him to give a chokeslam to Harper.

The Bludgeons were out of the scene, while Kane and Daniel Bryan embraced each other to reunite Team Hell No. WWE Universe loved every bit of this reunion. They were taken back to the memories given by this beloved tag team known as Hell No. it appears now that they will team up once again at Extreme Rules.

According to an announcement from the Smackdown GM, Team Hell No is the number one contender for the tag team titles. They will challenge the Bludgeon Brother for the tag titles at Extreme Rules. WWE.com also confirmed this match with the following comments,

“Team Hell No is back, and they have their sights set on the SmackDown Tag Team Titles! After one of the most unexpected reunions in WWE history, Daniel Bryan & Kane will join forces once again to challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the blue brand’s tag team championship at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 15, streaming live on WWE Network.”

It’s a great move from the WWE Creative team to bring back Kane in such a surprising capacity. This will help Daniel Bryan to recreate the YES movement to the fullest force yet again. It was Team Hell No which brought him in to the main event spotlight, years ago. Now things might reincarnate for him once again following Kane's surprise return.