The John Cena, Nikki Bella dating saga

Now, we have not seen much of Cena since that happened. Nikki Bella, on the other hand, opened up about the split in numerous interviews and promised to overcome this as a braveheart. She is making regular appearances on WWE programming from Summerslam onwards. Plus, Total Divas is there bringing insider scoops about her personal life.

We have spotted her flirting with somebody on the E Network show. Also, her meaningful comments in recent times led to the speculations that she might have started seeing someone. Considering her mainstream popularity, people always remain invested in the personal life of Nikki. So they definitely want to know if she has found someone special.

People magazine recently spoke to Nikki about this and received a negative answer. The Bella Queen has an extremely busy work schedule and doesn't have much time for dating. But she is in search of the perfect match, as reported by the wrestlingINC.com.

"Nikki is not even thinking about dating right now," a source close to Nikki told People. "She's been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it's not a priority. That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she's not opposed to it."

Nikki and Brie Bella recently spoke to ET's Lauren Zima during the recent iHeartRadio Musical Festival about Cena. They confirmed that they share a good relationship with the WWE franchise player.

Bella also confirmed how people misquoted her about starting a new relationship. "I made a joke about dating, Netflix and black licorice and how it gets boring and it turned into this whole thing where I got quoted saying dating life is boring. I was like, 'No I said Netflix and black licorice and '... it's not what people expect, but I've got to admit I am single but I'm not ready for mingling yet."

Earlier this year, several sources reported that Bella was caught flirting with a much younger boy on the terrace of a hotel. Though initially it seemed legit, later it was found to be a scripted scene for the Total Divas show.

On the other hand, it was rumoured that Cena was interested in Carmella, but that was nothing but a wild speculation.