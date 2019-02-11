Three more title matches rumoured for WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

It will be one of the historic nights of the year where the inaugural women’s tag team champions will be crowned. Six teams - three from Raw and three from Smackdown - will compete for the much-anticipated championship in the women’s division.

Overall, WWE has finalized five championship matches for the PPV till now. But there’s still a void left on the match card of Elimination Chamber. So, it allows the creative team to add some more matches to stack the card. Recent reports suggest that at least three more matches could be added and all of them will be contested for the championships.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the mid-card title from the WWE Raw brand will be on the line. Bobby Lashley is likely to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor. These two have been involved in a feud ever since Royal Rumble passed by. So it is likely that WWE would sanction this match during tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

There’s another match expected to take place at Elimination Chamber from the flagship show. The Revival vs. Chad Gable & Bobby Roode for the Raw Tag Team Championships should also become official for the PPV night.

Team Glorious Gable have had a lackluster run with the championships and this is the perfect time for a change. The Revival has become the talk of the town ever since leaks of their release from the WWE broke. This should earn them the first titles in the WWE, as well.

From Smackdown Live, The United States Championship will also be up for grabs between three superstars. R-Truth will defend it against Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat encounter. The interesting part is that the two challengers have just formed a team on the blue brand. So it will be interesting to see how they will do in the matchup.

In addition to these matches, WWE also confirmed the Raw women’s championship match for this Sunday’s pay-per-view event. This makes the current Elimination Chamber match card, as follows,

Elimination Chamber Match For The WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Jeff Hardy

Elimination Chamber Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan vs. Naomi & Carmella

WWE Raw Women’s Championship match

Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

Shane McMahon & The Miz vs. The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa