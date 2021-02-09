Three title matches set for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

Interestingly, all of the opponents for McIntyre inside the chamber will be former WWE Champions. Shane-O-Mac and WWE Producer Adam Pearce then officially confirmed the Chamber match participants where McIntyre will put his title on the line against Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Jeff Hardy. This year, no chamber qualifiers were hosted on Raw as the challengers were selected due to their accolades.

Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka has also been made official for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. As seen on Raw, Evans, and Charlotte came face-to-face in the middle of the ring alongside Ric Flair. It was Ric who noted that WWE officials sanctioned a match between Flair and Evans where if the latter can pick up the win then she would earn a title shot.

Evans then competed in the singles contest against Charlotte Flair on Raw. Despite the momentums of Flair, she was furious with her father’s actions from the ringside and hammered away on Evans despite the referee warning her. The match official then called for the bell and announced Evans as the winner via disqualification.

Charlotte also put her hands on a referee that could put some penalty charges on her. Once the match was over, WWE confirmed Lacey Evans vs. Asuka for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber.

A third title match was also announced for the PPV event. A big Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title will go down at the gimmick-based event where Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Riddle and Keith Lee.

The Triple Threat Match was made after Lee defeated Riddle in singles action on RAW. Prior to that, Riddle and Lee had a friendly conversation on the night over who has what it takes to take the title from Lashley. Lashley then attacked both of them after the match to make a major statement.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on February 21 from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Here’s the current match card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title: Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the United States Title: Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)