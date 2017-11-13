Top 15 WWE Action Figures Of All Time! Do You Really Know Them?

Bengaluru, November 13: The children who grew up watching professional wrestling in form of WWF (WWE now) are now presumably parents. Even though they are grown-ups, they know WWE is a narrator who told them the most interesting stories.

Children or grown-ups, who doesn't have a favorite wrestler now! Since the mid-1980s, WWE has ventured into films, music, video games, product licensing and direct product sales to raise its revenue. But its most important initiative, the one which gave color the audience's imagination, was undeniably toys. The action figures of WWE wrestlers still evoke beautiful memories from our childhood days.

They may seem like a rubbery-plastic made but in the right hands, they have the potential to be real! Check out these top 15 WWE action figures of all time that continue to find a place in children's toy collections.

#15. Vince McMahon (1987)

#14. Trish Stratus (2009)

#13. John Cena (2013)

#12. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin (2011)

#11. "Macho Man" Randy Savage (1993)

#10. Bret Hart (1987)

#9. King Sheamus (2011)

#8. The Ultimate Warrior (2013)

#7. Jesse Ventura (2009)

#6. Miss Elizabeth (2013)

#5. Bam Bam Bigelow (2011)

#4. Kamala (2010)

#3. "American Made" Hulk Hogan (2006)

#2. "Macho Man" Randy Savage (2010)

#1. The Undertaker (2013)