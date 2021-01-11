WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Top 5 potential surprise entrants in Women’s rumble match

The expectations have been doubled since 2018 where the Women’s version of the Rumble match was introduced. As we approach the 2021 edition of the match, a fair set of surprise entrants are anticipated.

The 34th annual Royal Rumble could be an interesting event as WWE would like to kick off the year in a big way. Moreover, the over-the-top-rope melee from the women’s roster could see some comebacks considering the current stale situation.

A major shake-up is needed especially on Raw where the reigning Women’s Champion Asuka hasn’t even defended her title over the last couple of months.

Check out the top 5 surprise entrants that could happen during Women’s Royal Rumble match 2021:

Tessa Blanchard

For months now, the status of the biggest free-agent in the professional wrestling industry is under speculation. Tessa Blanchard hasn’t been seen in any major events since her departure from IMPACT, last summer as her post-marriage vacay period isn’t yet, over.

Meanwhile, she continues to be part of the rumour mill as people want to know what her next destination could be. WWE could produce one of the biggest shockers of the night at the Royal Rumble 2021 if they are able to bring Tessa Blanchard and then use the extremely talented wrestler to the betterment of their Women’s Evolution.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion could set up some dream lineups with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka, or Sasha Banks and WWE should be more than interested to sign her.

Eva Marie

Going by the reports of PWInsider.com, Eva Marie had signed with WWE in the week of September 20, and she’s residing in Orlando, Florida while gearing up for WWE TV tapings.

At one point, she was supposed to make her TV return in October which was then postponed to the Raw Legends Night, last week. But on both occasions, WWE didn’t make any planning with her.

It seems that the creative team has been holding back on this comeback which is bound to garner some attention. Women’s Royal Rumble match could be perfect to make it happen where she can mix things up with the new generation competitors while also realizing if she’s ready to go one-on-one with them.

Entered in WWE in 2013 through Total Divas, Eva was granted her release from WWE back in 2017 after violating WWE’s wellness policy. Since then, she’s not seen much in professional wrestling.

The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins have become mothers in the summer of 2020 and since then they are hinting at returning to in-ring competition. WWE should be happy to bring back the once cornerstones of the locker room, too, and what better way to make it happen than the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The former Divas Champions can thus be inserted into the road to WrestleMania 37 scenario irrespective of their performance in the actual Rumble match.

Nikki and Brie have always eyed to become the Women’s Tag Team Champions since the belts were innovated in 2019. They could certainly put up a dream feud with the current champions, Charlotte and Asuka in the process. Meanwhile, they are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, this year, as it’s rumoured that the Hall of Fame 2020 will be held in 2021.

Rhea Ripley

Some of the NXT wrestlers get a fair set of opportunities to participate in the Royal Rumble matches, every year. Without them, it’s almost impossible to fill up that 30 slots in the match.

Rhea Ripley is expected not only to be a part of the upcoming match but also to win the entire thing to book herself in a match at Wrestlemania 37. After all, she is the only NXT Superstar who had the prior experience to defend a title in the main card of the Show of Shows while she also made her presence at The Rumble.

The Australian made her Rumble debut in 2019, and 2021 could possibly see her second appearance. She has finished her program with Raquel Gonzales in NXT New Year’s EVIL by putting over the new heel of the brand in a Last Woman Standing Match. With not much left for her to do in the NXT, many believe she will get the main-roster call-up.

Ronda Rousey

The Baddest Woman on the Planet had some memorable moments at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She made her official debut in WWE after the inaugural Women’s Rumble match in 2018, and defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at the same event, one year later, in a match that many believe the greatest of her career.

Since Wrestlemania 35, she’s not been seen on WWE TV who might just be quietly gearing up for a return. Thus, the WWE universe can certainly expect Ronda Rousey to create the third great moment of her Rumble career on January 31st when 'Bad Reputation’ hits the sound system of ThunderDome.

Her absence since losing the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35 created a major void on Raw. The potential return could give Raw Women’s Division a much-needed boost, it needed lately. Plus, winning the Rumble would perhaps set up a major showdown against either Asuka or Sasha Banks at Mania.