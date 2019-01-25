Top 5 rumoured big matches for WWE Wrestlemania 35

Triple H vs. Batista

Batista has campaigned to get one last match against Triple H for the past couple of years. It is also supposed to be the final match of his career. The creative team of the WWE agreed to his pledge and started an angle on Smackdown 1000. Batista returned and commented, "HHH has done everything in his career except beating me" confirming that the match is in the making.

But Triple H suffered an injury at Crown Jewel which out a question mark to the confirmed match at Wrestlemania. However, the feeling is that he will be fit to compete at the biggest event of the year that keeps this match in the pipeline. Batista should receive his last match in the WWE at Wrestlemania 35 unless his Hollywood career becomes a bar.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

It's strange that both these superstars have been on Smackdown Live since 2016 but we have not seen a dream feud between them. In 2017, a one-off match took place prior to Wrestlemania which is when the only singles confrontation happened. It indicates that the WWE officials have saved this rivalry for a bigger occasion like Wrestlemania.

Furthermore, AJ Styles pinned Randy Orton on Smackdown to become the new number one contender for the WWE Championship. So the Apex Predator will try to hunt him down when the time is right. Joe Peisich of Barnburner‘s No Holds Barred podcast also confirmed this by commenting, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

"AJ Styles vs Randy Orton is currently penciled in for WrestleMania 35."

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar is the meanest but strongest heel on the WWE roster who deserves the best opponent at Wrestlemania. Last year it was Roman Reigns and this year who better than Seth Rollins who's been carrying Monday Night Raw on his back? The Architect has already started an angle by taking shots at Brock Lesnar in his promos.

Later at WWE TLC, Vince McMahon got irate on him after delivering a dud with Dean Ambrose. This has reportedly scrapped the upcoming Wrestlemania bout which seems back on track, right now. This is why Seth Rollins is the favorite one to win the Royal Rumble match and go on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the biggest event of the year.

Daniel Bryan vs. Shawn Michaels

We could have barely thought of seeing this match thanks to the retirement of Shawn Michaels in 2010. It was the same year that the wonder kid of his academy entered the WWE scene and became a standard bearer of wrestling. Nine years later, we do have a scenario where the all-time great laces up his boots to take on his protege at Wrestlemania.

The dream match between the two in-ring technicians can happen just because Shawn Michaels came out of retirement in 2018. Also, Joe Peisich of Barnburner‘s No Holds Barred podcast gave us the following updates, (h/t Ringside News), "WWE is currently planning to book a Student vs Teacher match at WrestleMania 35."

Future of this one-of-a-kind bout depends on whether HBK agrees to work in another match at Wrestlemania. We hope WWE officials can make him agree and thereby book this mega-bout to remember for ages.

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

A Wrestlemania main event featuring the women superstars is under speculation for a long time. Previously, we thought it would be either Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch to take on Ronda Rousey at the biggest event of the year. But the WWE Raw women's champion cost title opportunity to both these ladies to hint about a triple threat match at Wrestlemania.

This seems a smart booking from WWE's perspective where they'll have three most dependable female stars in the marquee match. Plus, a triple threat will allow them to hammer away at each other under No-Disqualification capacity. Basically, it is to ensure that the first-of-its-kind match does not fall short to expectation. Given the track record of the women superstars over the entire 2018, we can assure the main event of Wrestlemania 35 will be in safe hands.