Cena to Reigns - Top five richest WWE superstars in 2019

5. AJ Styles - Net Worth: $6 Million

Average base salary $3.5 Million

Perhaps nobody would have predicted to see AJ Styles jumping ship to the WWE leaving the independent promotions. But it did happen as he was ready to conquer the big leagues ever since debuting in 2016. With his veteran instincts and dedication towards the sports, he has become one of the top-most trusted shoulders of the company. Thus, he also doubled his net worth to almost $6 million in the past few years with the help of increasing paychecks. He has signed a new 5-year long contract with the WWE in 2019 that will boost up his net worth even more.

4. Roman Reigns - Net Worth: $12 Million

Average base salary $4.5 Million

You just can't have the top five richest WWE superstars' list without Roman Reigns. The Big Dog is that person who is carrying the company's baton ever since John Cena left for Hollywood. Being the face of the brand and performing regularly on both Raw & Smackdown is not an easy task. But he did it effectively and set a record of featuring four straight Wrestlemania main-events. So it's no wonder that Vince McMahon keeps on offering him more money. A new WWE contract in 2019 and movie stint will surely add more millions to his name in due course.

3. Brock Lesnar - Net Worth: $12 Million

Average base salary $8.5 Million

Despite what people think about Brock Lesnar, there's no denying of the fact that he still is the biggest box-office attraction present in the company. Whenever events like Summerslam or Wrestlemania arrives, WWE calls him back on TV. His name in the main event is more than enough to sell out the shows. This is why the company doesn't hesitate to give him $500,000 after each of his wins in marquee matches. WWE will continue pouring more money on him in the future since he has signed a new three-year contract with the company.

2. Triple H - Net Worth: $40 Million

Average base salary $3.2 Million

Many of the fans may not know that Triple H runs the NXT brand and thereby play the vital role of picking new talents. He receives the above-mentioned salary amount for just being an active competitor. But his other roles on behalf of the company earn him additional paychecks yearly that took his net worth to $40 million. He also has small sharing in WWE stocks that signifies that he is married to a McMahon, after all, and maybe targeting the billionaire spot, next.

1. John Cena - Net Worth: $55 Million

Average base salary $10 Million

For over 15 years, this man has carried the WWE brand and made it more mainstream than ever. So despite leaving wrestling, WWE still offers him the base amount which is way bigger than most of the regular roster members. After all, WWE still needs him for occasions like Saudi Arabia PPV, Raw reunion or Smackdown 20th anniversary. John Cena's movie career has also been high in recent times as he delivered a successful BumbleBee and gearing up for the ninth installment of Fast & Furious. So we believe he will sit at the top of this top 5 richest WWE superstars' list for a long time.