Triple H and Mick Foley return, huge tag team match confirmed for WWE Raw

But the biggest attraction was Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker sharing the ring at the same time. Right now, WWE is hell-bent on giving a solid buildup to the Super Show Down event. Undertaker vs. Triple H is the headliner of the event in Australia. Most of the legends of the pro-wrestling industry are weighing in on this match for quite sometime.

Next week, one more name will be added to the list. Mick Foley will appear on WWE's flagship show to give his opinion on this historic matchup between Triple H and Undertaker. The WWE Hall of Famer has a long history with both of them. Who could forget that fall from the top of Hell in a Cell that changed the course of Hardcore Wrestling? It was at that moment made Foley the Hardcore Legend in the pro-wrestling industry.

Mick Foley also has an illustrious rivalry with Triple H. The Game was the one to end his career in a Hell in a Cell match. So who better to weigh in on the main event of Super Show Down in Australia. To make things even bigger, Triple H will also attend WWE Raw as the promotion return to the host city of this year's Wrestlemania 34, New Orleans, next week.

Undertaker gave an ultimatum to Triple H and warned him that he will finish him once and for all on October 6. It is now time for his opponent to get into the Cerebral Assassin mode to deliver a statement of his own. We expect heated conversations between the two legends on Raw to let the good run continue.

Meanwhile a match has been booked where Ronda Rousey will compete in a tag team match on WWE Raw for the first time. She will team up with Natalya to take on Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox. This will give the women's champion a chance to seek redemption after the cheap shots from Bliss in her hometown.

Alexa Bliss defeated Natalya in a match mocking the arm-bar of Ronda Rousey. Not only that, Bliss and Fox sent Rousey into the ring stairs by double teaming on her. The champ was quick to be back on her feet but the heels ran away from the ring. Well, the baddest women on the planet will certainly get her hands on the challenger via this scheduled matchup.