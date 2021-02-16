Two Title Matches Changed at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021; Updated card

Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce were competing against Asuka and Charlotte Flair on Raw in a tag team match. Evans avoided any sort of physical confrontation in the match until the very end, before walking away even after making a tag with Royce.

The Lady of the WWE took a mic in hand to announce that she is standing with a child. Her on-screen flame Ric Flair was very happy about this news, and he danced around a bit on the ramp to celebrate the news. Charlotte Flair was shocked by this announcement as the couple left the stage.

Wrestling Inc reports that Lacey Evans is legitimately pregnant. WWE learned of her pregnancy today, only and then changed the direction of her angle with Charlotte Flair. Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday. But that match won't be happening, given the circumstances although it's yet to be removed from the card.

WWE hasn’t announced a replacement for Evans who is pregnant with her real-life husband. (The TV romance angle with Ric Flair is kayfabe only and doesn't have a connection with this pregnancy) Evans has a daughter named Summer, who was used for storylines during her feud with Sasha Banks in the early 2020s.

"I'm removing myself from the Elimination Chamber Match!" - @mikethemiz



Mr. #MITB refuses to go through with #WWEChamber when he has a guaranteed opportunity!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/64djSZltCf — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021

In another news around the Elimination Chamber match, The Miz has removed himself from the WWE Title match set for this Sunday. The opening segment witnessed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on MizTV with host The Miz. Drew ended up dropping Miz with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Once Drew left, Miz cut a promo to announce that he was removing himself from the Chamber match.

Are we on the Road to KOFI-Mania?!@TrueKofi vs. @mikethemiz TONIGHT on #WWERaw!



If Miz wins = @TheRealMorrison is in the Elimination Chamber

If Kofi wins = Kofi's in and "KofiMania Part Deux?!"#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XzHc5NTnzA — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021

Miz then issued a warning to the WWE or the Universal Title-holder about his Money In the Bank briefcase cash-in. Later, Miz competed in a match against Kofi Kingston with the stipulation if Kofi wins then he gets Miz's spot at Elimination Chamber. Kofi did secure the same with a Trouble in Paradise Kick for the pinfall win.

Also, the main event Gauntlet Match witnessed Sheamus winning the melee and he will now be the last entrant to enter the Chamber match with a huge advantage. Sheamus took advantage of the weary situation of Drew McIntyre and Brogue Kick-ed his way to this precious victory.

Here is how the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view match card stands now:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title: Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c) (Sheamus will enter the Chamber as the final participant)

Elimination Chamber Match: Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan (Winner earns a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night)

WWE Universal Title Match: Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: TBA vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the United States Title: Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)