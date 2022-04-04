English
UFC star Conor McGregor explains WrestleMania absence: 'They all fear me'

By Daniel Lewis

Dallas, April 4: UFC star Conor McGregor says he was not at this year's WrestleMania because he is 'feared' by the entire roster.

McGregor has not competed in UFC since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last July and has previously hinted he would be interested in appearing at WWE's flagship event.

The Irishman played no part in the two-day premium live event at AT&T Stadium in Dallas this weekend, however, and later took to Twitter to offer his take as to why.

"Why wasn't I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that's why," he posted.

A number of superstars responded to the tweet, with former WWE champion Drew McIntyre – a rumoured future opponent for McGregor – replying "Shut up, McTapper".

That is in reference to four of McGregor's six career losses coming via submission.

Speaking two weeks ago, UFC president Dana White suggested McGregor could make his comeback to the Octagon later this year.

The 33-year-old, who has an MMA record of 22-6-0, broke the tibia and fibula bones in his left leg in last July's defeat to Poirier and has been building up his fitness since then.

Monday, April 4, 2022, 13:20 [IST]
