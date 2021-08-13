Update on Becky Lynch's WWE return as Smackdown Women's Champion eyes dream match

Bianca Belair has held the SmackDown Women’s Championship since WrestleMania 37 Night One and is approaching a highly-anticipated rematch against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Being very confident, the champion already expects to go through another successful defense and thereby has shifted her focus on another former champion.

During an interview with Planeta Wrestling’s Miguel Perez, Belair said that she hopes to welcome back Becky Lynch by putting her title on the line against her.

The champion wants to become the very best and to do that she feels she needs to defend against the bests the industry has to offer.

Check out what exactly Belair said during the interview:

“I would love to defend my title against Becky Lynch. You know, I think it speaks volumes of how big Becky is that she hasn’t been here in over a year but she is still one of the most talked-about names. That shows just how big and how amazing a superstar she is," Belair said.

"And, of course, when she comes back, I would love to be the first feud with Becky Lynch when she comes back and I’m the type of person, I’m an athlete, right! So I know that in order to be the best you have to get in the ring with the best.”

As far as Becky Lynch's return date is concerned, multiple rumours are available on the same about the former champion who has been absent from TV since May 2020 after vacating the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka, the night after Money In The Bank PPV.

Earlier this year, she was in attendance for PPVs like WrestleMania, Money In The Bank and subsequently teased fans about a return but nothing fruitful had happened from those appearances.

Recent reports also indicated that Lynch will likely make the trip to Las Vegas for SummerSlam but the possibility is that she won’t be on camera.

Ringside News recently asked about her return plans to the WWE and they were told that “anything you hear about Becky being back before the draft is fake news.”

It was also confirmed to them that she “is not scheduled to be back anytime soon.” Until and unless Draft 2021 arrives, she won't possibly be booked for any appearances on TV.

Furthermore, chances are high that Becky Lynch will make her return on the SmackDown brand although WWE has listed her as a Raw roster member, as of now.

Her husband Seth Rollins is a member of the blue brigade and it makes sense that WWE will allow the couple to move back and forth, together. Plus, the anticipated match against Bianca Beliar could also become a reality.