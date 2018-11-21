Update on Braun Strowman after elbow injury on WWE Raw

The Monster Among Men was ambushed by the Acting Raw GM Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre earlier this week on Raw, hosted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Corbin and Strowman continued their feud from WWE Crown Jewel, where the Acting GM cost Strowman the Universal title. Since then Strowman has wanted to get his hands on Cobin, but failed.

However, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon promised Strowman that he would get his chance to lay his hands on Corbin, should he help Team Raw win the Survivor Series elimination match. He did exactly that by eliminating three memebers of Smackdown in quicktime.

After that match, he was blind sided by Corbin, who attacked from behind as Lashley and McIntyre also watched on. So the irate, Strowman demanded that he gets a shot at Corbin on Raw and Stephanie obliged by announcing a match between the pair at TLC. She also put Corbin's job on the line, while Strowman had to win the match to earn a title shot at Royal Rumble.

"You're gonna get these tables, you're gonna get these ladders and you're gonna get these chairs..." -@BraunStrowman #RAW pic.twitter.com/Y53kkPkIxT — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018

After this announcement is when Strowman suffered the injury as he fell victim to a brutal attack at the hands of the trio and seemingly looked in pain. He was given immediate medical attention and was later told he needs a surgery to fix the issue. No date was revealed either for his return or the surgery it self. But, he definitely could be out for a few weeks.

This was WWE's official statement:

"Braun Strowman will be undergoing surgery on his shattered elbow, WWE.com has learned.

"The injury to his elbow was the result of a brutal attack at the hands of Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Strowman is currently scheduled to face Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at WWE TLC on Sunday, Dec. 16.

"Will The Monster Among Men be fully healed in time compete against Corbin in just four short weeks? Stick with WWE.com and social media for updates on Braun Strowman's status as they become available."

As mentioned in the statement above, Strowman was booked to meet Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at WWE TLC under a month from now. But, that could be in jeopardy now and WWE will need to find another big name star carry Raw forward, due to the known absence of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's on and off appearance.

THE MONSTER IS DOWN, I REPEAT... THE MONSTER IS DOWN. #RAW pic.twitter.com/dM74qVGASk — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018

According to NoDQ.com, this angle with Strowman was done to write him off television since he is dealing with a legitimate injury.

So, this recent event were definitely not part of a storyline and could be an old injury which got worse with time. More on this will be known in the coming days.