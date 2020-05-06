Update on Roman Reigns' deteriorated relationship with WWE

Wrestling Observer pointed out that Roman Reigns has not featured in the WWE's Make-A-Wish campaign, which is one of the biggest agendas carried out by the company. All the top superstars from the roster were seen in the latest promotional released, related to the campaign except for the Big Dog who used to be the centre of attention after John Cena.

It was also noted by the source that WWE has also erased Roman Reigns from all banners on their website and replaced him with the former franchise player, John Cena. This may not be just a coincidence considering the company's history where they start a avoid a superstar as much as possible only when the relationship remains no more cordial.

There's more to the story as learned from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. WWE edited out Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania 31 replay during the go-home episode for Money In The Bank. A countdown video package aired reminding us of the top Money In The Bank contract cash-ins.

The top moment selected was was the WrestleMania 31 cash-in by Seth Rollins, which happened in the main event match where Roman Reigns challenged the then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar for the title.

Seth Rollins ran down with his Money In The Bank briefcase making the match a triple threat and pinned Roman Reigns to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The video shown on Raw did neither have Reigns on it nor he was mentioned in the segment which was strange.

WWE officials reportedly issued a verbal 'edict' which states that Roman Reigns won't be shown or mentioned on WWE TV. No reason was disclosed for this but the rule is being strictly followed.

He wasn’t mentioned, at all, on TV since backing out of the WrestleMania 36 main event match against Goldberg due to health concerns over coronavirus pandemic. His body could be immunocompromised due to earlier battle with leukaemia.

There's no update on when Roman Reigns would be back on TV but his absence has caused TV ratings and viewerships, big-time. SmackDown was fully dependent on the presence of the face of the brand and the viewership for the bygone episode has tanked below 2 million viewers in comparison to FOX's demand of having 3 million viewers, on average, per week.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns won't be fully absent from TV as Wrestling Observer Newsletter informed that the former WWE Universal Champion has a small role in the upcoming David Spade Netflix comedy “The Wrong Missy.” The movie was shot in Hawaii, last year and will be available on the online streaming platform on May 13. You can catch the trailer of the movie, as given above.