Update on Triple H’s career following in-ring return on WWE Raw

It was apparently a rematch from the 2019 Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia where the King of Kings and The Viper delivered a spectacle which renewed their illustrious feud. Now the general belief was that Triple H's return to action was done so that he can be a part of the Road to WrestleMania 37, but that may not be the case.

With Royal Rumble 2021 inching closer, WWE seems to have no plans to use their Chief Operating Officer in a match at the biggest stage at all. According to the reports of Cageside Seats, Triple H is not on the radar of the creative team. He is neither scheduled for a match on RAW or any PPV event for the foreseeable future.

The source further confirmed that he’s back to working behind the scenes in WWE.

“Triple H’s recent return and match on RAW isn’t expected to lead to anything more and he’s back on the sidelines indefinitely.”

For those who don't know, Triple H is heavily involved with the NXT creative team who also oversees things here, being the owner of the brand.

WWFOldschool recently published a report a few days ago which revealed that as it stands, a few big names aren’t scheduled to work WrestleMania 37 in Florida. Despite the recent in-ring return of Triple H, it didn't take him out of that list. Perhaps, for the second year in a row, he won't be working at the Show of Shows.

It was an emergency situation that WWE had to book The Game on TV, a week ago as the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was unavailable for the show on short notice due to COVID-19 related protocols. He was scheduled to compete in the main event against Randy Orton and WWE needed a big name to replace him. These are the situations when Triple H comes in handy for the WWE.

During an appearance on The Bump on YouTube, Triple H joked about how he’s in a 'glass case', backstage with a little hammer next to it and a sign reading: “Break in case you need Triple H.” He referred to how basically Vince McMahon had forced his son-in-law to compete in big matches without even time for preparing.

The fourteen-time world champion added that coming back to action after an extended period of time away from the ring is one of the most challenging things especially because the expectation is much higher from him.

“You see Taker talk about this and other guys. I don’t think I’ve ever had something harder in my career than moments where you don’t wrestle for an entire year, or longer. Or, a long, long period of time like that and you come out and it’s like 'Okay, do this at the highest level.’

"Try to continue adding to what you’ve done without letting yourself or anyone else down. It really is, that is the most difficult challenge I’ve ever faced. Having those times when you don’t wrestle for a year, the pressure is immense.”

Triple H might appear again and again as the savior when his father-in-law runs out of option but he can't just be assured to receive a marquee match at Mania. We will have to wait and see whether Vinnie Mac can pop out some ideas regarding The Cerebral Assassin of the WWE from his genius mind, in the upcoming weeks.