Why are WWE bringing back legends of women's division for Raw 25?

Bengaluru, January 18: We are set to witness a grand show of Monday Night Raw next week as the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary in a show filled with extravaganza as several superstars from past and the present will attend the event.

In fact, the show is going to be so huge that two centers will be used to host the show at the same time.

A number of WWE superstars were confirmed to appear on the show with the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash and more. Also, it is going to be the last episode before the Royal Rumble PPV which is why the excitement is going to be an all-time high.

This year, history will be made in the first dual-brand PPV event of the year where we are set to see the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. As confirmed by the WWE, there will be 30 women competing in this match with the winner getting a shot to the championship at Wrestlemania. So, the rules are just like the men's division matchup.

WWE has confirmed more female stars to appear during the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw and there might be a big reason for this. The recent set of names feature a WWE Hall of Famer, former champion and a couple of names that used to be huge attractions, especially for male back in the last decade.

Former women's champion and the Hall of Famer, Jacqueline is added to the list of guests, two former Divas Champions, Michelle McCool and Kelly Kelly have also been confirmed. In addition, there contemporaries like Terry Runnels, Maria Kanellis, and Torrie Wilson who will also grace the show.

All these names used to be eye-candy names during their prime. WWE does not use the female stars in this role, anymore. However, fans would definitely love them on their TV screen, once more. In addition, the speculations suggest most of the returnees will enroll their names for the Royal Rumble match.

Till date, only 16 women have declared their names from the women's division. So 14 more would be needed to fill up the card. The company is likely to use these names in this capacity. Recently, a strong name, Paige has also been removed from the card due to injury.

Also, these former athletes always want to return to the WWE for the ongoing Women's Evolution. This will let them experience the different capacity that the company offers, these days. So, a lifetime opportunity might be in-store for them on January 28.