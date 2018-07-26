Why Kane did not perform at WWE Extreme Rules PPV event?

Four weeks ago, The Bludgeon Brothers targeted Daniel Bryan on Smackdown Live. The two monsters pounced on a helpless Bryan but Kane appeared out of nowhere to save his former buddy. We expected to see the last of him in that position. But Team Hell No was back onboard getting a championship opportunity.

At Extreme Rules, Kane and Daniel Bryan challenged the Bludgeons for the Smackdown tag team titles. The champions were unstoppable ever since winning the title at Wrestlemania. So this reunited Team Hell No was believed to be a better challenge for them. But the tag team match never happened!

The Bludgeons attacked Kane in the backstage during the Extreme Rules PPV leaving him with a broken ankle. He was in no condition to put up a fight. Hence, Daniel Bryan was forced to go solo and digest the loss easily. The question remained why the officials came up with such a plan to ruin the solid match.

A sudden injury is the reason behind the same as per the reports of PWInsider.com. Kane tore his Achilles-Tendon on the go-home episode of Smackdown Live for Extreme Rules. So the creative team had no choice but to arrange a storyline angle to create the injury in a kayfabe way.

The bad news is that we will no longer see him on Smackdown starting from now. Check out the updates (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

"Unfortunately it sounds like we’ve seen the last of Kane for a while, as it’s also being reported that he’s not expected to return to television anytime soon. From here on out he will be focusing on his campaign to become Mayor of Knox County, TN."

So the Big Red Monster will continue to pursue his political stint. Final results of the campaigning poll will be out in the month of November. If Kane becomes the Mayor then it might mark the WWE career-end for the veteran superstar in the company. Or else, he will continue to make sporadic appearances.