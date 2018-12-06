Wrestlemania 34 rematch and Rap-Battle confirmed for WWE Smackdown

A Wrestlemania rematch has been confirmed for the next episode of Smackdown Live. Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one against Asuka in the potential main event of the night. Back in April, these two delivered a 'match of the year’ at the biggest event of pro-wrestling. Some fans and critics awarded it with the best match of 2018 straight away.

The intensity between these two is currently on a all-time high as they will be involved in a title match soon. This might bring the very best out of them during the Tuesday night showdown, (courtesy WWE.com)

“At WrestleMania 34 in April, Charlotte Flair ended Asuka’s two-and-a-half-year undefeated streak. Next Tuesday, she’ll have the chance to make it 2-0 against The Empress of Tomorrow on SmackDown LIVE. Both Superstars will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the first-ever Women’s TLC Match. Who will win this WrestleMania Rematch? Find out next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

There were slight rumors doing the rounds on the internet predicting that Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka II might happen again at Wrestlemania 35. In that case, Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey could be the other main event from the MetLife Stadium in New York. But the sudden confirmation of this huge match on Smackdown might have wiped out the ongoing speculations.

There will be another big segment on Smackdown for the fans. A rap battle is now official for the B-show of the WWE, featuring the three prime tag teams of the blue brand. The New Day, The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar will engage in a battle with mics in hand.

In case you have forgotten, The New Day and The USOs delivered one of the best moments of Smackdown in 2017 courtesy of a rap battle. Rap-artist Wale was the judge during the contest. We hope to see a similar kind of fun-filled segment when the three veteran tag teams appear on the show that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.