WrestleMania 36: Ex-Pats star Gronkowski wins first WWE belt

Gronkowski – who retired from the NFL in 2018 – made his WWE debut at WrestleMania almost three years ago, while the 30-year-old appeared on Smackdown for the first time last month.

WWE is continuing with events behind closed doors at its performance centre in Orlando, Florida, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gronkowski captured the 24/7 Championship during the second night of the event's broadcast on Sunday (April 5), in front of no fans.

The three-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler pinned Mojo Rawley after a huge stage dive to become a titleholder.