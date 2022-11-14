WrestleMania 39: WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin fuels return speculation

WWE has been promoting the two-night event as "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" and it's inevitable that they will bring as many celebrities as possible to make it a grand affair. The Rock and John Cena aren't the only megastars the company is looking forward to booking on the show.

WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin who gave the fans a taste of the old-school era once again by coming out of retirement at WrestleMania 38, is also being speculated to be a part of next year's grand edition. There are also speculations that he would end up competing in a match.

According to the recent reports from Wrestlevotes, Austin was elated with the return capacity that WWE prepared for him, last year in his home-stated of Dallas, Texas. He would definitely listen to ideas that WWE would pitch to him the next time around.

"Source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for next year's Mania. Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would be however."

Amid the rumours around him, The Texas Rattlesnake took to his Instagram and uploaded a video of himself working out at the gym. The 6-time WWE Champion looks to be in an absolutely ripped physique and it's safe to assume that he is prepping up to get back into the squared circle for a match.

During an interview on the Brewbound Podcast earlier this year in April, Austin himself mentioned how he would definitely be involved at WrestleMania 39 in some capacity.

"I'm not - I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38."

In the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One, Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match which was his first in-ring outing in 19 long years since his match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

Then on Night Two of the event, Austin renewed his infamous rivalry with ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon by laying him out in the ring. He also downed Austin Theory and Pat McAfee with Stunners before having the usual Beer Bath celebration.

WrestleMania 39 takes place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, April 1st, and Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. At this point, no matches of WWE Superstars have officially been announced for the show.