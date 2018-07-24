WWE announce first-ever All-Women's Pay-Per-View event

The history making all-women's exclusive PPV event, Evolution, is set to take place on Sunday, October 28 at home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

As promised before Raw, a historic announcement was delivered with almost the entire roster assembled on the ramp, including the Cruiserweights and SmackDown LIVE Superstars.

After an intro from Mr. McMahon himself - Stephanie McMahon and Triple H took to the ring at the opening of Raw and made an announcement that marked the greatest leap forward yet in the Women's Evolution, which will see the entire women's roster in action including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka, as well as Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus, Lita and many more.

The event will be available via WWE Network and on pay-per-view around the world, featuring Women's Championship matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women's tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018.

What an incredible honor to announce that @WWE will hold its first-ever ALL Women PPV #WWEEvolution on October 28th. This is because of ALL of you, @WWEUniverse. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/OlarigTv6m — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 24, 2018

The WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke about the internet campaign to imrovise the women's divison.

"Three years ago, our fans demanded a change with the hashtag, #GiveDivasAChance, and an evolution started," said Triple H.

The Game added: "Since that time, our female Superstars have overdelivered in every opportunity presented to them, and I expect nothing different during our first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event."

Speaking about #Evolution @StephMcMahon, @WWE Chief Brand Officer said: “The spotlight just got brighter for these athletic, talented women, who will once again showcase to the world that they can break down barriers and blaze their own trails.” pic.twitter.com/RNmchtSWiE — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 24, 2018

Later, the WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon who announced the other two history making events in women's division of WWE was elated on adding to the success.

"This historic event marks another milestone in WWE's women's evolution," said Stephanie. "The spotlight just got brighter for these athletic, talented women, who will once again showcase to the world that they can break down barriers and blaze their own trails."

The WWE made similar groundbreaking announcements when the women debuted in the first-ever Royal Rumble match and the Elimination Chamber match.

The stars who will be making history on October 28 showed their excitement and reacted to the announcement via social media,

It has been such an honor to be a part of this women’s division for the last few months. These women have all taught me so much and I couldn’t be prouder to call myself a @WWE Superstar. I’m ready for #Evolution. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 24, 2018

I remember what they all said.

“You’ll never make it.”

“Just stay to the side.”

“You’re just the girl.”

Well this girl is the #SDLive Women’s Champion and will be at THE FIRST EVER ALL WOMENS PPV! #Evolution — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 24, 2018

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the announcement. But I won’t forget what it took to get us here. And I’ll never stop working until this feeling is the reality for every woman. #Evolution — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) July 24, 2018

Source: WWE Press Release