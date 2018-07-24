English

WWE announce first-ever All-Women's Pay-Per-View event

The key stars of the PPV: Charlotte (left), Ronda Rousey (centre) and Alexa Bliss
Bengaluru, July 24: WWE make history yet again in the women's division as the company's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon on Monday Night Raw, announced the formation of Evolution, a groundbreaking all-women's exclusive pay-per-view event.

The history making all-women's exclusive PPV event, Evolution, is set to take place on Sunday, October 28 at home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

As promised before Raw, a historic announcement was delivered with almost the entire roster assembled on the ramp, including the Cruiserweights and SmackDown LIVE Superstars.

After an intro from Mr. McMahon himself - Stephanie McMahon and Triple H took to the ring at the opening of Raw and made an announcement that marked the greatest leap forward yet in the Women's Evolution, which will see the entire women's roster in action including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka, as well as Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus, Lita and many more.

The event will be available via WWE Network and on pay-per-view around the world, featuring Women's Championship matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women's tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018.

The WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke about the internet campaign to imrovise the women's divison.

"Three years ago, our fans demanded a change with the hashtag, #GiveDivasAChance, and an evolution started," said Triple H.

The Game added: "Since that time, our female Superstars have overdelivered in every opportunity presented to them, and I expect nothing different during our first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event."

Later, the WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon who announced the other two history making events in women's division of WWE was elated on adding to the success.

"This historic event marks another milestone in WWE's women's evolution," said Stephanie. "The spotlight just got brighter for these athletic, talented women, who will once again showcase to the world that they can break down barriers and blaze their own trails."

The WWE made similar groundbreaking announcements when the women debuted in the first-ever Royal Rumble match and the Elimination Chamber match.

The stars who will be making history on October 28 showed their excitement and reacted to the announcement via social media,

Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
