WWE add Bone Yard, Last Man Standing match to Wrestlemania 36 card

Last week, a contract was signed between The Undertaker vs. AJ singles for a singles contest which has now become a Bone Yard match. The Phenomenal One appeared on Raw announcing that he would try to resurrect the Deadman at a time when his career has been buried by wife, Michelle McCool.

A Bone Yard match would be perfect to do so which matches up to the character of the Undertaker. It would reportedly be similar to that of a Buried Alive Match, just with a different setting, producing the first-of-its-kind in WWE history. WWE hasn’t officially declared the rules of the match, to date.

This one is going to be PERSONAL.



Who will be victorious when The #Undertaker battles @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/u7dEJIZHJv — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 24, 2020

The SmackDown Women’s Championship match at Wrestlemania 36 will no longer be a Six-Pack Elimination Challenge. WWE.com edited the match listing this past evening which is now being promoted as a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match.

Bayley will now be defending her title against four different opponents namely Lacey Evans, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, and Sasha Banks. Dana Brooke is the one who was removed from the lineup. No reason was declared for this sudden change in the lineup.

Two more matches have been confirmed during Raw broadcast from the Performance Center. Aleister Black will compete against Bobby Lashley in a singles contest with Lana standing in the latter’s corner. Angel Garza and the WWE United States Champion Andrade with Zelina Vega will also compete against RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, for the tag titles.

Bobby Lashley and Rusev were involved in a feud that should have culminated in a huge match at WrestleMania 36 and end the storyline for good. However, a reported contract dispute between WWE and Rusev could be the reason why Black replaced the Bulgarian Brute on the card.

On the other hand, AOP was the speculated challengers for the Raw tag titles as they were in the middle of a feud against Street Profits. Rey Mysterio pinned the United States Champion last week indicating that he would be in the line to face Andrade for the US title. But this match is now canceled which gives Andrade an opportunity to become a dual champion at the biggest event of the year.

Who will be LAST MAN STANDING at #WrestleMania when @EdgeRatedR returns to the ring to finally go one-on-one with @RandyOrton? — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020

Also, the second last episode of Raw before Wrestlemania went off the air, last night confirming that Edge and Randy Orton will indeed be competing in a Last Man Standing match. Here is how the current card for the two-night extravaganza stands:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title: Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Bone Yard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black