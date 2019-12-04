WWE and FOX sort out issues over The Fiend and Brock Lesnar trade

The plan was to make him the face of the blue brand with the prime championship around his waist. And that was why he won the WWE Title on the very first episode aired on FOX.

But soon the plans changed as Brock Lesnar ended up becoming a part of Monday Night RAW right after the Draft was over. It was something which was the opposite of what WWE and FOX agreed to. FOX officials thought that they were getting both Brock Lesnar and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, moving forward.

But WWE brought Wyatt aka The Fiend to SmackDown after the Hell In A Cell 2019 disastrous main event match, just to keep him away from Seth Rollins.

Soon rumours started doing the rounds that FOX may be unhappy over this sudden change of plans after the Draft was over. Losing Brock Lesnar to Raw and the USA Network was indeed bad for them just when they expected a steady kick-off.

However, recent reports have wiped out the worry of a clash between the two parties over the trade that happened between Brock Lesnar and The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

According to The Dirty Sheets, WWE and FOX have reached an agreement over these two superstars exchanging rosters. WWE officials had convinced FOX officials that The Fiend is a bigger acquisition in a long-term investment. He is the number one merchandise seller on SmackDown and also does not have a part-time schedule like Brock Lesnar.

Additionally, the switch was also a brilliant move as the creative team was able to avoid an already hosted WrestleMania main event match, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"FOX officials have also acknowledged Fiend’s popularity and also understand why it’s the right move because if Lesnar was the top champion on SmackDown, then WWE would be forced to go with Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36, and that’s a match that WWE can’t do again."

With this trade, a new lineup has been created for main event match at Wrestlemania. The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship is now expected to be the final match of WrestleMania 36.