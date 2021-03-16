WWE announce huge Wrestlemania 37 and FastLane 2021 matches

Monday Night Raw's opening segment featured a confrontation between the two where McIntyre challenged Lashley for the title match, but he also revealed that he will have to put away Sheamus first at FastLane 2021.

Commentator Tom Phillips then confirmed the Wrestlemania 37 match during the FastLane go-home edition of WWE RAW. It was also noted that McIntyre is slated for the rubber match against Sheamus this Sunday at the final PPV event before 'Mania. It was supposed to be a Last Man Standing match but no stipulation was revealed.

Drew McIntyre lost the WWE Title to The Miz via a Money in the Bank contract cash-in at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February. Miz took advantage after a beatdown from Lashley to McIntyre.

Lashley then defeated The Miz for the title eight days later on RAW. Last week, The All-Mighty bulldozed Miz for his first successful title defense, but Wrestlemania 37 will be a real tough challenge for him against the Scottish Warrior.

Speaking of the Show of Shows, Omos will make his WWE main roster in-ring debut when he and AJ Styles challenge the New Day for the RAW Tag Team Titles on that night.

This week’s RAW saw The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business.

After the match, Styles and Omos came out to face The New Day and challenged them for a title match at the Biggest Event of the Year. Kofi and Xavier accepted the challenge and the match was made official right away.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The updated card following Raw stands as follows:

WWE Universal Title Match: Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)

This week’s Raw also saw the continuation of Strowman vs. McMahon feud as Strowman challenged Shane to a match. That match never officially happened as Shane ran around the ring and hit Strowman in the head with a camera.

The segment ended with Shane putting Strowman through the announce table with his pendant flying elbow drop from the top turnbuckle. Shane-O-Mac then also poured two buckets of green slime over Strowman before he left the scene. After this, Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman was added to FastLane 2021 card.

Alexa Bliss appeared in a segment on Raw where she mentioned if Randy Orton wanted her to get out of his life then he has to take her out of it and it will happen via a match at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Orton later appeared in a backstage segment for an interview with Sarah Schreiber where the potential match was discussed. Orton noted that if Bliss wanted things to go down that way then he has no problems with it. Afterwards, WWE confirmed this intergender match between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton for FastLane 2021.

So, three more matches were confirmed for the pay-per-view set for this Sunday, March 21 from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Here’s the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c) (Jey Uso or WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be the Special Enforcer)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton