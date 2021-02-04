WWE announce NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day and Title Matches for event

On Wednesday (February 3) night, WWE revealed that the pay-per-view will air at 7 pm ET (4:30 AM IST) on the WWE Network that night, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The logo for the “TakeOver: Vengeance Day” was also released and it shows WWE is bringing back one of the original logos from the old main roster WWE Vengeance pay-per-view.

The very first Vengeance PPV took place in 2001. It was then changed to “Vengeance: Night of Champions” in 2007. After Night of Champions debuted as a separate PPV, Vengeance was retired until it was brought back in 2011. Since then, the name has been used for the first time by WWE in 2021.

NXT scene before the next TakeOver was hyped in a big way on the latest episode where WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his debut on Wednesday night hinting that he may just want to use his Royal Rumble victory to challenge for the NXT Title.

The Rated R Superstar interrupted a confrontation between Pete Dunne and NXT Champion Finn Balor, right after Balor challenged Dunne to a championship match at the “TakeOver: Vengeance Day” event. Edge noted that the focus is on entertainment in the WWE but things are different on NXT where the focus is on the second “W” of WWE, that is wrestling.

He admitted watching NXT as a fan to get his passion back to continue his career even at this age before showering both Dunne and Balor with major praises. Edge then talked about how he’s never been in possession of the NXT Title, which is intriguing to him. So he will keep an eye on Dunne vs. Balor at Vengeance Day.

The Hall of Famer added that he hasn’t decided who he will challenge at WrestleMania 37 and so he might just be coming for the NXT Title, no matter who wins the gold at TakeOver. Reports claim that Edge is scheduled to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, so it's very unlikely that he would be gunning for whoever is victorious at TakeOver.

Speaking of the upcoming PPV, Kushida vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano has also been made official for the PPV. Not to mention, already a Triple Threat was announced where the Women’s Champion Io Shirai defends against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” will air on Sunday, February 14 on the WWE Network. Check out the current match card for the event:

NXT Title Match: Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match: Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. The Way or Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon