WWE announce two matches for Monday Night Raw in Seattle

The two fights that have been scheduled for Raw are ones which will have an impact heading into next Sunday's Super Show-Down event down under in Melbourne, Australia.

The first is a one-on-one matchup to add build up to the Six-Woman Tag Team Match at Super Show-Down which features the Raw Women's Champion.

The Champion Ronda Rousey is scheduled to meet Ruby Riott in a singles match. The pair will meet just five days before they are involved in a tag team match on Sunday when Rousey teams up with the Bella Twins to take on the Riott Squad.

Check out the announcement made on WWE.com

"Just five days before Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey teams with The Bella Twins to face The Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down, The Rowdy One will go one-on-one with the opposing trio's leader, live on Raw in Seattle.

This past Monday night, The Riott Squad conquered Nikki, Brie and Ronda's best friend Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, giving the group some key momentum heading into the anticipated clash in Melbourne, Australia. Can The Baddest Woman on the Planet attain a measure of retribution against Riott on Raw?"

The two teams began to feud only a few weeks ago on Raw. It all started when Rousey came to issue an open challenge for her title and Riott Squad attacked her best buddy Natalya.

The heel trio didn't stop there, they continued their beat down by ganging up on Rousey until the Bella Twins came down to save her.

Last week on Raw, the Riott Squad claimed a victory over the team of the Bella Twins and Natalya. So, Rousey will look to level the scores before Sunday's huge event.

Meanwhile, the second match announced for Raw is also a one-on-one matchup which features two contestants who will meet again at Super Show-Down.

As per WWE's announcement, Bobby Lashley will take on Kevin Owens in singles match,

"One week after Bobby Lashley's match against Elias ended in chaos thanks to Kevin Owens' furious pursuit of the outspoken Lio Rush - putting KO on a literal collision course with the powerhouse - Lashley will square off with Owens on Raw in Seattle. Moments after Owens got The Living Truth disqualified, Lashley saved Rush from a 2-on-1 attack by KO and Elias, both of whom fled the ring to evade the dominant Superstar's wrath.

With The Man of the Hour by his side, will Lashley get some long-awaited retribution against the former Universal Champion when they collide on Raw?"

The pair have been involved in a feud for a while now along with their tag team partners. Lashley will team up with the returning John Cena to take on the team of Kevin Owens and Elias next Sunday. But, before that Lashley will have the chance to respond to Owens' attack during last week on Raw and take the momentum going into Sunday's event.