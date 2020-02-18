WWE announces 2020 Women’s Elimination Chamber match

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which will play hosts to the pay-per-view has already revealed the potential lineup for the men's division Chamber match.

And now, updates are available for the women's match with names of the participants also being revealed. It seems like none of the championships will be on the line inside that demonic structure. Rather, the winner of the match will receive title shots at the biggest event of the year.

WWE.com officially announced that RAW Women's Elimination Chamber match will crown the new number one contender for the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a match at WrestleMania 36.

The six participants to compete for the coveted spot will be WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Natalya.

Slice Wrestling had previously suggested that the creative team has considered three ways to book the match which are as follows,

‪• 6 RAW Women Elimination Chamber match ‬

‪• 6 SmackDown Women Elimination Chamber Match ‬

‪• 3 Women from RAW, 3 Women from SmackDown, 6 total Women from both brands competing in an Elimination Chamber Match

"Everything ABOUT this is laid out perfectly for ME to be the one who takes your title at @WrestleMania."@QoSBaszler has no doubt she's punching her ticket to face @BeckyLynchWWE at #WrestleMania when she's inside the Elimination Chamber... #Raw pic.twitter.com/8muPJ5SAyj — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2020

The third option was easily the one to be scrapped as the brand split has been well-maintained since the Draft in October. And with the men's division Elimination Chamber match contested from SmackDown, chances were heavy that the female division match would be taken over by the red brand.

It was also noted by the source that this year’s Women's Elimination Chamber will be 'one of the better women’s chamber matches in recent years and after this PPV, WWE will be kicking it into high gear on the road to WrestleMania.' As it stands, Shayna Baszler is rumoured to challenge Becky Lynch for the concerned championship match at WrestleMania 36. Plus, the storyline between the two has also begun on Raw.

The host venue has advertised a SmackDown Men's Elimination Chamber match where the winner will go on to challenge WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. The six participants in this contest are Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman. However, this lineup is yet to be made official.

Elimination Chamber is perhaps the most barbaric structure created in the WWE. The superstars, who perform in it have to thrive against five other superstars and the steel cage itself where every inch hurts. Initially, the female superstars were banned from competing inside this structure for obvious reasons but the Women's Evolution forced WWE to arrange a separate match for them, as well.