WWE announces Clash of Champions Title Match

She will be facing Nikki Cross for the championship on the line in a one-on-one bout, as confirmed on SmackDown.

Friday night's show saw Nikki Cross become the new Number-one contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Alexa Bliss, Tamina Snuka, and Lacey Evans. Cross planted Evans with a Neckbreaker before securing the pinfall win on Snuka for the win.

Before the match began, Nikki Cross was attacked by Bayley on the ramp as the latter thrashed steel chair shots on her back. The match also featured an interesting spot when Bliss tended to help her former tag team partner Cross at ringside. But instead, she dropped her with Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail finisher showing the recent eerie side of herself. SmackDown then headed for a commercial and Bliss was no longer seen involved for the rest of the match.

Clash of Champions 2020 won't be the first time that Nikki Cross will be getting a title opportunity, though. Back at Extreme Rules in July, she faced Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title and came up short. Now a rematch is waiting for her as she hopes to pick the title.

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 takes place on September 27 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card for the PPV stands as follows:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE has also announced an "In Your Face" theme for this Monday's RAW episode on the USA Network alongside a couple of interesting matchups.

A Steel Cage match is supposed to headline the show when Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins will be competing in a rematch. Rollins had picked up a win over Dominik at SummerSlam 2020 whereas he repeated the outcome during a Triple Threat Qualifier on Raw, eight nights later, marking this match to be the third encounter between the two of them.

The loaded RAW line-up on Monday will also witness WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in action for a non-title match against Keith Lee. This indicates a potential feud between the two, as reported earlier.

WWE will be facing a lot of sports competition on Monday with the return of the NFL while there will also be NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs. Hence, they started early promotions for Raw to hype up the upcoming episode. Check out the full line-up for WWE's flagship show as two more matches were earlier announced:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against Mickie James

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match