WWE Backlash 2020: All you need to know about ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

By
All you need to know about 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' (Image Courtesy: WWE)
All you need to know about ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ (Image Courtesy: WWE)

Bengaluru, June 4: Two former friends who have turned foes are set to feature in 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at WWE Backlash 2020 on June 14 as Edge battles Randy Orton in a rematch from WrestleMania 36.

The pair had a fairly good build up to their battle at WrestleMania from the very next day after Royal Rumble, where Hall of Famer Edge made his long-awaited in ring return only to suffer an onslaught at the hands of Orton.

At WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton viciously brawled throughout the WWE Performance Center, pushing past the limits of most mortal competitors until The Rated-R Superstar delivered the decisive blow.

But even after that gruesome battle the scores weren't settled and the pair continued their feud to lead up to the next PPV headliner.

Even The Viper admitted that the better man won that night but with one major caveat: that the better wrestler didn't. Orton laid down a challenge for a true test of grappling skills in what he coined The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, but Raw went off the air before Edge could respond.

The following week, The Rated R-Superstar emphatically accepted the proposal and was ready to make history with a win.

Will the pair author The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? And can either put a definitive end to this personal and heated rivalry when they meet at the same venue they tore each other apart in April?

WWE Backlash 2020, produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Backlash 2020 will be streaming live on the WWE Network. You can also tune into the WWE Backlash 2020 on TV on Monday June 15th 2020 at 4:30 AM IST EXLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

To better understand what's in store for us, let's take a closer look at the history of Randy Orton vs Edge to find out exactly what makes this, 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'.

Comparison of Statistics and a selection of videos featuring Edge and Randy Orton:

Randy Orton

Randy Orton

Date of Birth: April 1, 1980

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Height: 6'5" (196 cm)

Weight: 250lbs (113 kg)

Nicknames: The Viper; The Apex Predator; The Legend Killer

WWE main roster debut: April 25, 2002

Signature Move: RKO

Career Highlights: First-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion; WWE Champion; World Heavyweight Champion; Intercontinental Champion; SmackDown Tag Team Champion; World Tag Team Champion; 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner; 2013 Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner

Edge

Edge

Date of Birth: October 30, 1973

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Height: 6'5" (196 cm)

Weight: 241lbs (109 kg)

Nicknames: The Rated R Superstar; Mr. Money in the Bank; The Ultimate Opportunist; The Master Manipulator; King Edge the Awesome

WWE main roster debut: June 22, 1998

Signature Move: Spear

Career Highlights: WWE Champion; World Heavyweight Champion; World Tag Team Champion; WWE Tag Team Champion; Intercontinental Champion; WCW U.S. Champion; 2001 King of the Ring; Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner; Royal Rumble Match winner; 2012 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee

1. The best of Rated-RKO: WWE Playlist

In 2006, Edge and Randy Orton joined forces and became Rated-RKO. Witness the rise and fall of one of the most combustible duos in WWE history.

2. Randy Orton vs. Edge – Intercontinental Title Match: WWE Vengeance 2004

In their first one-on-one clash on pay-per-view, Randy Orton puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Edge in a thrilling match at WWE Vengeance 2004: Courtesy of WWE Network.

3. Edge vs. Randy Orton – Intercontinental Title Match: Raw, July 19, 2004

Randy Orton seeks retribution with the Intercontinental Championship on the line in a rematch against Edge on Raw.

4. Edge & Randy Orton vs. The Miz & Dolph Ziggler: SmackDown, January 28, 2011

Rated-RKO reunite as Edge & Randy Orton team up on SmackDown to take on the tandem of The Miz & Dolph Ziggler in 2011: Courtesy of WWE Network.

5. Edge returns at Royal Rumble and delivers vicious Spears: Royal Rumble 2020

Edge shocks the WWE Universe with a surprise entrance in the Men's Royal Rumble and immediately goes on the attack.

6. Randy Orton challenges Edge to a wrestling match: Raw, May 11, 2020

The Viper thinks Edge can't hang with him in a wrestling match, issuing a challenge to The Rated-R Superstar for a contest at WWE Backlash.

7. Edge accepts Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash challenge: Raw, May 18, 2020

The Rated-R Superstar agrees to face Randy Orton in what very well could be the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash on Sunday, June 14.

8. Edge on digging deep at WWE Backlash: Raw, May 25, 2020

The Rated R Superstar talks about what he has to prove to himself when he faces Randy Orton in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash.

Read more about: wwe backlash randy orton edge wwe raw
Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
