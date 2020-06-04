WWE Backlash 2020: All you need to know about ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

Randy Orton
Date of Birth: April 1, 1980
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Height: 6'5" (196 cm)
Weight: 250lbs (113 kg)
Nicknames: The Viper; The Apex Predator; The Legend Killer
WWE main roster debut: April 25, 2002
Signature Move: RKO
Career Highlights: First-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion; WWE Champion; World Heavyweight Champion; Intercontinental Champion; SmackDown Tag Team Champion; World Tag Team Champion; 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner; 2013 Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner
Edge
Date of Birth: October 30, 1973
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Height: 6'5" (196 cm)
Weight: 241lbs (109 kg)
Nicknames: The Rated R Superstar; Mr. Money in the Bank; The Ultimate Opportunist; The Master Manipulator; King Edge the Awesome
WWE main roster debut: June 22, 1998
Signature Move: Spear
Career Highlights: WWE Champion; World Heavyweight Champion; World Tag Team Champion; WWE Tag Team Champion; Intercontinental Champion; WCW U.S. Champion; 2001 King of the Ring; Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner; Royal Rumble Match winner; 2012 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee
