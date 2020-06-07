English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Backlash 2020: Match Card, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch

By
Edge and Randy Orton to meet in WWE Backlash 2020 headliner
Edge and Randy Orton to meet in WWE Backlash 2020 headliner

Bengaluru, June 7: Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown present WWE Backlash 2020 which will be the second pay-per-view in the promotion's calendar after Wrestlemania.

The first PPV after WrestleMania was Money in the Bank, where we witnessed the first ever corporate ladder match and in the fifteenth event in the Backlash chronology and the first Backlash since 2018, we will see another unique matchup featuring two fierce rivals.

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is set to headline the event with a WrestleMania 36 rematch between two friends turned foes, Edge and Randy Orton. Apart from this headliner, the prime titles of both Raw and SmackDown will also be on the line alongside few more matches which have been confirmed or will be announced soon.

WWE Backlash 2020: All you need to know about 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

Here is all you need to know about WWE Backlash 2020:

Date: Sunday, June 14th 2020

Time: June 14th 2020 at 7pm ET | 4:30 AM IST (Monday 15th June 2020)

Venue: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WHERE TO WATCH WWE BACKLASH 2020

WWE Backlash 2020 will be streamed live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch the Backlash 2020 on TV in India on Monday, June 15th 2020 at 4:30 AM IST EXLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels

Here is how the match card look as it stands:

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

One-on-One Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

RAW Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: Edge vs. Randy Orton

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BVB 1 - 0 BSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 10:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue