WWE Backlash 2020: Match Card, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch

The first PPV after WrestleMania was Money in the Bank, where we witnessed the first ever corporate ladder match and in the fifteenth event in the Backlash chronology and the first Backlash since 2018, we will see another unique matchup featuring two fierce rivals.

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is set to headline the event with a WrestleMania 36 rematch between two friends turned foes, Edge and Randy Orton. Apart from this headliner, the prime titles of both Raw and SmackDown will also be on the line alongside few more matches which have been confirmed or will be announced soon.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Backlash 2020:

Date: Sunday, June 14th 2020

Time: June 14th 2020 at 7pm ET | 4:30 AM IST (Monday 15th June 2020)

Venue: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WHERE TO WATCH WWE BACKLASH 2020

WWE Backlash 2020 will be streamed live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch the Backlash 2020 on TV in India on Monday, June 15th 2020 at 4:30 AM IST EXLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels

Here is how the match card look as it stands:

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

One-on-One Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

RAW Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: Edge vs. Randy Orton