WWE Backlash 2020 match card with predictions

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE took an unusual way to build up this feud which deals with the controversial personal lifestyle that Jeff Hardy used to have. References towards his past arrests, intoxication, and more were mentioned on the storyline that must have tasted sour to many of the pro-wrestling fans.

The basic idea is to garner some attention towards SmackDown programme through this and it doesn't really matter whoever wins the match at Backlash. Still, Sheamus is a slight favorite to get the W, here to make himself a stronger heel on the roster.

Prediction - Sheamus gets the win to settle the score with Hardy who previously had a roll-up victory over him on SmackDown.

WWE United States Title Match: Andrade vs. Apollo Crews (c)

WWE is putting some efforts to push Apollo Crews on the roster by giving him the US title, changing his theme music and personality. But after four years since his debut, it's pretty uncertain whether he'd get over with the WWE fans. But he won't be dropping the belt at Backlash as the creative team's will to make him a strong mid-carder would continue.

Prediction - Apollo won the championship just two weeks ago and won't likely be giving it up to Andrade, this quick.

RAW Women's Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

The women's championship feud was less about a program between the two superstars but more about confirming Charlotte Flair's arrival to the title picture.

The Queen has already scored two victories over the champion in the last two weeks just to confirm that she's coming after the title possessed by Asuka once Backlash gets over. It confirms that despite the heel momentum by Jax's side, she'd come up short against the Empress of Tomorrow.

Prediction - Asuka will be successful in her first title defense by putting away a much bigger heel than her to get herself over as a babyface champion and then face Charlotte Flair in the future.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Less than a week ago, the Boss n Hug Connection picked up the tag team belts, out of nowhere which would perhaps be used in the future to escalate the inevitable feud between the two of them. But that won't be happening, hurriedly assuring that they'll go through Backlash with a successful title defense. It's a triple threat No Disqualification match and hence the champs would retain using their mean antics.

Prediction - The 'role model' and the 'blueprint' could get more opportunities to gloat about their success as they go through their title retention at Backlash.

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title: The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

Strowman is not new to situations where the number-games are not in his favor. WWE has rather made it a way to stack up the odds against him so that he can showcase his inhuman strength. A similar thing would happen during this match at Backlash when the Monster Among Men bulldoze through his two opponents. This successful outing is needed as he's reportedly booked against The Fiend, in the near future.

Prediction - The Universal Champion would overcome the cunning antics of the two veteran opponents in a match that'd be filled with shenanigans.

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

These two are quite the physical specimen from the Raw roster who are likely to put up a fight rather than a match. Given their style of wrestling, they won't be stopping from ripping apart, each other.

While McIntyre should come out on top given that WWE wants him to have a longer babyface run with the title, it can't be denied that the company also wants a title run for the veteran challenger, that he never received in the past. Also, Lashley would get help from his manager, MVP. So, at this point, the match remains fifty-fifty.

Prediction - McIntyre is the favorite to retain the WWE Championship but given by the unpredictable history of Backlash, Lashley can pull off an upset. Remember what Jinder Mahal had done back in the 2017 edition?

Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Going by their age, both these legendary pro-wrestlers are past their prime and it might not be possible to gift the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever to the WWE audience.

But there's a reason why WWE billed this match with the above tagline. These two have been trusted shoulders for Vince McMahon, over the years who shared twenty-four combined world championship reigns in the company.

WWE Universe may doubt their abilities but that won't stop them from putting up a clinic. The finish should go in favor of Randy Orton who'd seek redemption from the WrestleMania 36 loss.

Prediction - The two Rated RKO members are all set to deliver an instant classic, this time by squaring off against each other in a straight-up wrestling match. The Viper should have the last strike to hunt down Edge, the Ultimate Opportunist.