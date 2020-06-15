WWE Backlash 2020 results, recap and highlights

Also on the second PPV after WrestleMania, the WWE, the United States, and Raw Women’s Titles were on the line from the red brand whereas the Universal Title and women's tag titles were defended from the blue brand. Meanwhile, another match on the backdrop of a recent rivlary was also in store for Sunday's PPV.

Check out the results, recap and highlights of WWE Backlash 2020 took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

WWE United States Title Match: Andrade vs. Apollo Crews (c)

The US Title match was placed on the Backlash pre-show where Angel Garza tried to interrupt the match at the ending point. Kevin Owens showed up and hit a Stunner on Garza to put him down at ringside. Crews capitalized on this distraction to hit a Sitdown Powerbomb to secure the win and retain his title.

Result: United States Champion Apollo Crews def. Andrade (Kickoff Match)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Alexa Bliss got the hot tag by the end of the match and unloaded on all of her four opponents. Banks tried to fight back spilling the fight outside the ring. The IIconics brought back Banks into the ring and double-teamed. Bliss and Cross broke that up and hit the Twisted Bliss on Peyton Royce. But Sasha came from the back and stole the pinfall win to retain the tag titles at Backlash.

Result: Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

Sheamus countered a Twist of Fate attempt with a Cloverleaf submission move. Hardy got rid of it and successfully hit the Twist of Fate on the ring apron followed by a Swanton Bomb as Sheamus wisely rolled out of the ring. Hardy went for another leap off the top rope when Sheamus caught him with Brogue Kick, mid-air to secure the pinfall win.

Result: Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy

The time has come and gone for words.



And @WWESheamus has emerged the VICTORIOUS one at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/sKugcJZ3tq — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020

RAW Women's Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

The back and forth encounter at Backlash witnessed Jax getting rid of Asuka’s guillotine submission move with a Jackhammer and then hit a Sitdown Powerbomb to take the fight, outside the ring. Asuka locked in the Armbar submission on Jax as the referee counted both of them out from the match. As a result, Asuka retained her title via a double count-out.

Result: Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Nia Jax fought to a double count-out

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title: The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

After the challengers took advantage of the number-games throughout the match at Backlash, Strowman made a valiant comeback using his strength. He kicked out of a Skull Crushing Finale and hit back Miz with a big Chokeslam. Morrison springboarded in with a high-flying maneuver but got knocked out, mid-air. Strowman followed up with the Running Powerslam for the victory.

Result: Universal Champion Braun Strowman def. The Miz & John Morrison in a Handicap Match

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Lashley nailed McIntyre with a huge Spear but the champion still kicked out of it. Lana arrived at the ring apron trying to distract the referee. McIntyre hit a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt Lashley into the ropes, which sent Lana off the apron onto MVP. McIntyre then connected with the Claymore Kick on Lashley to pin him in the middle to win the match.

Result: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre def. Bobby Lashley

Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: Edge vs. Randy Orton

The main event of Backlash witnessed Orton connect with his pendant RKO to which Edge counter with two back to back Spears, one outside the ring. But both men failed to get the pinfall. Edge then went to the second turnbuckle for a leap-off. Orton charged in and hit an 'RKO outta nowhere' from there but Edge still kicked out.

Orton lifted Edge to his feet only to be caught in the new submission move by the Hall of Famer. But Orton hit a low blow that the referee never saw and then hit the Punt Kick on Edge to get the win. Backlash went off the air with Orton smirking from the ramp as the officials tried to provide medical attention to Edge.

Result: Randy Orton def. Edge